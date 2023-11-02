‘Just to have them stop you for a receipt check’: Walmart customer complains about workers ‘shooting the sh*t’ with each other while he has to scan $300 worth of groceries at self-checkout

In a world where self-service is becoming the norm, a recent TikTok by user Loretta (@okiegirlfromca) captures a moment all too familiar to many shoppers.

The video, which has quickly amassed nearly 20,000 views, shows a lone customer scanning over $300 worth of groceries at a Walmart self-checkout while two employees talk to each other nearby.

“Only at Walmart do you scan over $300 worth of groceries while two employees shoot the sh*t,” Loretta captions the clip.

Set to the nostalgic tune of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” the video struck a chord with viewers, sparking a flurry of comments from customers sharing their own experiences and frustrations.

“They need to open all the registers NOW!!” one user exclaimed, highlighting the common grievance of limited to no open person-to-person lanes.

“That’s why I shop at Walmart’s competitors,” another complained.

The video also prompted creative solutions from the TikTok community. One user suggested to “order for pick up.”

“I have trust issues,” Loretta responded.

This discourse underscores the mixed feelings consumers have about the increasing reliance on self-service technologies.

Statistics show a significant portion of the population finds having the option to self-checkout more convenient, with over 40% of shoppers preferring self-checkout to interacting with staff. Millennials, in particular, are leading the charge, with 67% reportedly viewing self-checkout machines as a more efficient alternative. The average transaction time at these kiosks is a mere 41 seconds, underscoring their speed and efficiency.

However, as retailers like Walmart offer a mix of self-service and staffed checkouts, the debate continues about the impact on customer service and job opportunities.

And in a seemingly odd turn of events, however, some shoppers have complained about employees using mobile scanners to ring them up at self-checkout. This may be a result of the chain’s increased concerns over theft in its locations.

Whether self-checkout is a boon or a bane to the shopping experience is a matter of personal preference, but one thing is clear: As technology continues to evolve, so, too, will the ways in which we interact with our favorite stores. The hope is that amid these changes, the essence of choice and quality of customer service will not be lost in the shuffle.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via email and Loretta via TikTok comment for further information.