‘The door clerk was so mad’: Walmart shopper walks by the receipt checkers. Then he pulls this little-known Uno Reverse card

Receipt checkers are a topic of contention that’s been addressed in a variety of social media posts. Some shoppers, just on principle, don’t want to show their bill of sale to workers. That’s because they don’t like being put in a position of having to prove they bought something when they just did.

For others, they don’t feel like being delayed a few extra seconds before exiting the store. And then some shoppers sweat receipt checkers because, well, they don’t want to be caught stealing.

One TikToker Kera (@hubbardaf) shared what she claims to be a little-known “hack” to bypass receipt auditors at Walmart. In a viral clip that’s garnered over 2.9 million views, the business strategist and credit counseling worker posted the method.

Just bag it

According to Kera, all shoppers need to do is place their products inside of a bag. In her video, she shows off a box of Bluey-branded diapers inside a plastic Walmart bag. She writes in a text overlay of her video: “My husband tricked Walmart! They couldn’t ask for a receipt bc we put the pampers in the bag. The door clerk was so mad!”

In the nine-second clip, she asks her significant other to repeat what he said. Her husband obliges, stating, “You’re not supposed to ask questions for stuff that’s in the bag. So don’t [expletive] with me,” he says as Kera laughs off camera.

Does it actually work?

There appear to be varying claims as to what “correct” receipt-checking protocols are online. In this r/Walmart Reddit sub-post, one commenter corroborated Kera’s husband’s assertion pertaining to bagged items.

“Door greeters ask to see your receipt only if you have items that aren’t bagged,” they penned. However, the same user went on to castigate folks who hassle door greeters about the receipt-checking policies. Furthermore, they added that oftentimes, door clerks are usually elderly workers just trying to make ends meet while in retirement. According to the Reddit user, hassling them regarding receipt checks just makes life harder for “older or special needs associates.”

Another person on the app seemingly corroborated this bagged vs unbagged theory. “We check unbagged merchandise to deter theft,” they wrote. And someone else said, “Just smile and show them when asked. Most stores just want the item in a bag.”



However, someone else in the same thread indicated there may be some scenarios in which shoppers are asked to un-bag items. According to this particular user, it was probably a result of the customer’s behavior that raised alarms.

Walmart’s receipt policy

There have been references in news stories, however, where Walmart shoppers have complained about bagged items being scrutinized. Moreover, ABC10 spoke with a Walmart representative who made the store’s policy on receipt checking very clear. According to the spokesperson, the brand intends to “check every receipt.”

This practice is conducted as a means of deterring theft. Throughout 2023 and 2024, numerous Walmart locations shuttered their doors after mass losses were incurred due to “rampant” shoplifting. Prior to these closures, company CEO Doug McMillon forewarned that if thefts in these areas didn’t stop, they would decide to do business elsewhere. And it seems like that portent indeed came to fruition.

According to The Sun, however, there are only five states in the US where customers are legally obligated to show their receipts to door clerks. They are: California, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Washington. Technically, patrons can decline to let associates check their receipts upon purchasing their items outside of these regions.

Viewers were divided on the practice

Folks who responded to Kera’s video had split opinions when it came to receipt-checking practices. One individual in the comments seemed to think that the only people afraid of receipt spotters are thieves.

“If you paid for it the receipt checkers aren’t an issue, hope that helps,” they said.

Someone else echoed this thought, writing, “Paying for items is also an easy way to obtain them.”

Another person also espoused a philosophy of compliance with store workers: “I show them my receipt bc they are just trying to do their jobs and it just takes a second.”

“If you paid for everything, not a big deal to show the receipt,” one user echoed.

However, others seemed to identify with Kera’s attitudes towards receipt checkers.

“There is no law stating you have to show a receipt, just walk right by them,” one wrote.

Another penned, “When they ask me, I simply say no thanks and keep walking.”

Kera quipped that she is going to try this method during her next shopping experience: “I’m gone try it and hopefully the tackle me so I can sue.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Kera via TikTok comment for further information.



