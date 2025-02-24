‘Thought this was common knowledge’: Walmart shopper shares whether you should grab Jarritos, other groceries from the back or front

Most companies practice FIFO (first in, first out). Store employees are trained to move older products to the front of shelves and the newer ones to the back in an effort to clear out the old merchandise first. The thinking is that consumers pick their items from the front. This insider knowledge is being shared by TikToker Cheri (@cheri_raechell), whose mother worked at Walmart.

In her TikTok, Cheri walks down Walmart’s Hispanic aisle and stops at a shelf with Jarritos on it.

“My mama worked at Walmart for a total of 72 hours,” she begins the video with over 113,000 views. “Nobody believes me when I tell them this.”

She stands in front of the shelf with pineapple-flavored Jarritos.

“Always pick your groceries from the back,” the content creator advises, picking up a couple of the glass bottles. “Because the ones in the front are usually items that have been sitting for a while.”

“Store associates put them in the front. So, each time I get something, I grab it from the back,” Cheri concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cheri via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Walmart via media contact form.

Viewers weigh in

Her video garnered over 113,000 views. Some claimed that this was “common knowledge.” Others warned against picking from the back.

“I thought everyone knew this,” one said.

“Could backfire if you have lazy stockers that just stock stuff without rotating!” another claimed.

“Only if [they] rotate the stock. Not everyone does so you should check the dates instead,” a second agreed.

“Most walmart stockers do not rotate items. always check your dates, especially on yogurts,” a third commented.

Does Walmart practice stock rotation?

According to the inventory management system, Box Hero, Walmart does practice stock rotation.

“By making sure the oldest items hit the shelves first, Walmart keeps its products fresh and its financial reports accurate. This strategy has helped [it] cut down on waste, keep cash flowing, and stay on the right side of accounting rules,” per Box Hero.

However, some Walmart workers in Cheri’s comments section offered conflicting remarks.

“They definitely don’t rotate anything anymore. Last time I helped grocery dept I found stuff that had expired 2 years prior,” a Walmart employee said.

“Tbh it depends on the stocker ! I stocked overnight it’s supposed to be first in first out but everybody doesn’t follow the rules,” another stated.

Whether Walmart rotates its stock seems to depend on the store. If you pick a product from the front or the back is up to you, but it’s probably best to check the expiration date before you buy it.

