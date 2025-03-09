‘So she literally did everything you asked her NOT to do’: Woman orders custom cake from Walmart. Then she opens the box

This woman learned an unfortunate lesson after ordering a custom baby shower cake from Walmart.

According to customers, Walmart cakes are often a hit or miss. People tend to like them because they’re affordable, convenient, and surprisingly good for the price you pay. Depending on the size and decor, a Walmart cake or cupcake pack could run you anywhere from about $6 to $50.

With a 5-in cake costing $6 compared to the $50 several other bakeries charge, Walmart is often the go-to resource for people celebrating on a budget.

While the prices are good, the quality is inconsistent, especially when it comes to any special requests or customizations you make.

This customer learned that the hard way.

Walmart customer calls out bakery

In a viral video with nearly 800,000 views, content creator @toothytok said she put a bit too much trust in her local Walmart bakery department.

“I think your jaw is gonna drop when you see this Walmart cake that they gave me yesterday,” @toothytok said.

She explained that she ordered a cake for her sister-in-law’s surprise baby shower. The theme was an earthy and neutral color palette.

When placing the order, she said she let the Walmart employee know she wanted a really light sage green cake. She also asked for no ruffles or borders and sent a picture for the color reference.

@toothytok also asked for the pearl garnish in a baggy on the side so she could place them herself. She clarified with the worker that the bakery would understand she wanted the pearls separate from the cake and not attached.

“We do this all the time,” the woman assured her.

As they continued, @toothytok noticed that the woman selected one of the standard green colors but assured her it would be the color on the photo, explaining that she just had to pick a color in the system for the order to go through.

“I’ve never had a problem with Walmart cakes before, so I trusted her,” @toothytok said.

So how’d the cake turn out?

When @toothytok went to pick up the cake the day before the event, her jaw dropped. She started tearing up.

The cake was bright green, had piping all over the border of each tier, and the top layer was covered in pearls.

“It’s like leprechaun green,” @toothytok said.

She begged the worker to please do anything to make it better, even if it just meant scraping it off and making it white. “This is not at all what I asked for, this isn’t what I was promised,” she told them.

“The girl taking your order basically didn’t know what the [expletive] she was talking about. We can’t mix colors,” the worker said.

They also claimed there was no photo attached and ignored @toothytok’s question about there being a ruffle border.

The worker ended up leaving @toothytok high and dry, telling her the bakery was backed up with orders. Plus she claimed she didn’t have enough frosting to refrost the cake.

Customer service refunded @toothytok for the cake, and she ended up finding an OCLA bakery that could do her last-minute order.

“And it turned out beautiful,” @toothytok said.

“Just a pro tip, if you’re ordering from Walmart, don’t you try and customize that [expletive]. You’re gonna order exactly what they have, the pre-made [expletive] designs. You’re not getting fancy with it. Don’t ask for anything special,” @toothytok said.

Cake fails

Unfortunately, cake fails are so common that there’s a whole Netflix show dedicated to it.

The Daily Dot previously reported on a woman who paid over $200 for the worst cake she’s ever seen and another whose wedding cake was comically bad.

Viewers were shocked by the cake

“So she literally did everything you asked her NOT to do,” a top comment pointed out.

“First mistake : bakery expectations at Walmart,” a person said.

“I feel some ppl just want to blame you. You asked for something Walmart is more than capable of. If they couldn’t mix the colors, that should’ve been communicated. The pearls gave me the creeps!” another pointed out.

“I don’t know how anyone can say that you had high expectations. you wanted a sage green, frosted plain cake. That’s literally the lowest set of expectations. You asked for nothing crazyor over the top,” a viewer added.

The Daily Dot reached out to @toothytok for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Walmart via email.

