‘Why even bring it there in the first place?!?’: Driver takes Nissan Sentra to Walmart’s Auto Care center. Then a worker asks him for his keys

A Walmart Auto Care worker was alarmed by an impatient customer’s behavior on his first day on the job.

Featured Video

The TikTok chronicling the discontent came from creator skylouieeeee (@skylouieeeee). He posted it on Sunday and got more than 46,700 views as of Monday.

The on-screen caption reads, “This is my first day here dude,” and “I just moved to this department.”

He begins, “I moved to this department, and we already got some people over here causing me a [expletive] headache.”

Advertisement

The source of said headache was a customer who dropped off a Nissan Sentra and was unhappy that the repair on his car was taking so long.

“Yeah, we haven’t even started on it,” the creator said, relaying his conversation with the customer. “We got four more cars. And the dude got p*ssed off at the counter and told me, ‘Oh, how long is it going to take to get my car? Because I’m not waiting all day.’”

The creator estimated it would be an hour and a half. The customer wasn’t happy to hear that. The worker then assured the customer. He says, “Once they’re done, they’re going to fix your whip. Like, bro, just wait.”

He then checked to make sure the customer had given over his key for when the technician was ready, and got a surprising answer.

Advertisement

“And he was like, ‘Why do I gotta give them the key?’ I was like, ‘So, bruh, so they can start working on your car,” @skylouieeeee replies.

The customer responded, “Y’all didn’t tell me I need to give them my key. I can’t trust nobody with my key. I don’t know what they might do with my car.”

The video wraps up with the creator asking the customer, “Then how are they gonna fix your car if you’re not gonna give them the whole d*mn key to work on your car?”

Ratings for Auto Care

According to Consumer Affairs, with more than 1,000 reviews and ratings, Walmart Auto Care only averages a dismal one out of five stars, with more than 600 one-star ratings compared to 26 five-star ratings.

Advertisement

“Do not take your vehicle to Walmart Auto Center,” warned one customer from Jacksonville, Fla. “They will damage your vehicle and not compensate you for repairs. I recently bought tires from Walmart at a cost of over $600. While there, I decided to let them change the oil on my 2021 Audi. Instead of draining the oil, they drained the transmission fluid.

“After more than two hours of avoiding me, I confronted them, and they admitted what they had done,” he continued. “The manager said they were not able to refill the transmission fluid and the car needed to be towed there. He said Walmart would take care of the cost of towing and all costs associated with refilling the transmission fluid and oil change once at Audi.”

However, “He then refused to pay for the towing unless I signed a release of all liability for Walmart’s actions that day.” The customer refused, incurring significant towing and diagnostic charges in the process.

One Texas-based customer complained that she made a 7 am appointment at an Auto Care, and the shop was still closed at 7:15 when a worker finally ambled in. “When I finally got in, I was told they couldn’t replace my tires because my bolts were supposedly cross-threaded,” she wrote. “Frustrated, I went to another shop, where they immediately pulled my car in and removed the bolts without any issues—clearly, they weren’t cross-threaded.”

Advertisement

Viewers side with the Walmart worker

A number of the commenters coming in to discuss the video sided with the worker.

“I work at ACC and cannot STAND people sometimes!” one said. “Can’t trust us to work on yo car then why even bring it there in the first place?!?!?!”

“So you don’t trust them wit yo key but you trust them to work on your car??” another queried.

Advertisement

“Literally the worst department you could have gone to,” someone else contributed. “We’ll enjoy all the stories though.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Walmart via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.