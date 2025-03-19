‘Hidden clearance’: Walmart shopper finds $479 Canon camera that ringing up for only $18

There is a hidden fact that Walmart die-hard fans know: the company has secret clearance items in each department. A Walmart shopper is urging viewers to stop by their local Walmart to snag a $479 Canon camera discounted to $18.

Walmart shopper Brian (@brian.deals) rushes down the electronics aisle and stops in front of a Canon camera. “Walmart is marking down this $479 camera to as low as $18,” he reveals. “Go to your local Walmart and look for this exact Canon camera.” Then, he shares how to access this deal. “Open the Walmart app and scan the barcode on the back of the tag.” When the content creator does this, the Canon EOS Rebel T7 EF-S 18-55MM IS II Kit pops up on the screen at a price of $18.60.

But before heading to your nearest Walmart, Brian warns, “Keep in mind that every store’s price is going to be different.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Brian via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as Walmart via media contact form. The video racked up over 483,000 views since it was posted on March 4.

Viewers weigh in

Some shared their experience trying to get their hands on one.

“24 hours and all of the ones in my local area are already gone,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s full price at my store,” a second revealed.

“And go figure I’m just now getting this,” a third stated.

However, others claimed these cameras were no longer around.

“Good luck finding a store that actually has them our store has been out for years,” one viewer remarked.

“Don’t sell it any more,” another echoed.

When does Walmart have its secret clearance sale?

According to Yahoo, these usually happen within the first five days of a new month. Once you arrive at your local Walmart, take out your handy dandy app, click “services,” then “check a price.” Next, set your location to the correct store.

“This changes from store to store, so before proceeding, you need to determine which store you are in. After that, you may rapidly scan the price of an item using the barcode reader, which will allow you to determine whether or not the price has been reduced,” CFO at CashBlog James Rochester told GoBankingRates.

Does the retailer still sell that Canon camera?

When searching for the camera, it still does appear on its website. But if you plan to get your hands on one, contact or visit your local Walmart to check. Since it’s passed the five-day mark of a new month, there is a chance the deal may be unavailable.

