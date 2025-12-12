“If you’re my landlord, keep scrolling”: What is wall friction? TikTokers are making random objects into art

The viral wall friction trick is taking over social media. From pencils to full-sized chairs, content creators are testing a wide range of objects to see if the trick works.

Featured Video

Wall friction content began trending across social media platforms in early December 2025 as creators reacted to the trick in astonishment while decorating their walls with unexpected art.

TikTok tutorials instruct wall friction explorers to push the flat side of an object up against a wall, and thanks to wall friction, it should stick.

Advertisement

According to an explainer video from YouTube, friction results when the object’s flat surface is pressed firmly up against a wall, creating heat that warms and softens the wall’s surface layer enough to create a weak, temporary seal that holds the object up on the wall.

Commenters reacting to the wall friction trick think it’s a prank until they try it themselves. Despite the obvious thrill of seeing a pencil stuck to the wall, some complained that experimenting with wall friction damaged their paint job.

“Modern Art,” commented @shesautomatic. @boredandinheat agreed, “It’s beautiful 🥹.”

Advertisement

What else can I stick to my walls?

Wall friction pro @boredandinheat racked up 13.4 million views with a video demonstrating how she stuck a small bottle of lotion, a chocolate bar, and a large carton of Goldfish crackers to a wall.

As a grand finale, the TikTok creator stuck a child-sized wooden chair to the wall. “Scuffed my walls a little bit with this one, but.. can’t stop won’t stop,” read the post’s caption.

Advertisement

“I can’t believe that it worked. This cracked me up so much,” wrote user @willow alongside a photo of their own experiment.

“If you’re my landlord, keep scrolling.”

TikToker @andreamarie429 got pencils and a plastic tape dispenser to stick to her wall after learning the trick. “What did you do tonight?” she asked in the post’s caption.

Advertisement

“Because I lost some of my security deposit,” it continues.

“Great, Andrea, now I’m not getting my deposit either,” writes a commenter.

“POV: You’re in your 30s and just discovered wall friction”

“We have so many things stuck to my wall right now,” wrote @carleybrk in the caption of a wall friction video with 2.3 million views on TikTok.

Advertisement

“I feel like you’re gaslighting me.”

“If I get up, and risk another mark on the wall and this doesn’t work…. 😂.”

Advertisement

““I’m not this gullible I’m not this gullible I’m not this gullible….”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.