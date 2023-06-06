‘The pharmacy part is so illegal’: Walgreens worker says he was cross-trained to work in every department—even the pharmacy

When you work at a major retail franchise, getting hired as just a cashier or just someone who stocks shelves is essentially out of the question these days. Many of these places will train you wherever they need you, whenever they need it, whether you like it or not—and that’s if you’re lucky enough to get training at all.

It’s something retail workers everywhere are all too aware of, but still seems novel to those who haven’t had those jobs in the past few decades. But a recent comedic video from user Chris (@christhewalgreenemployee) is clueing everyone else into just how much workers at these types of stores know how to do.

His TikTok utilized audio of Kim Kardashian talking about how she’s a “mother, millionaire, law student, and billionaire” from a Saturday Night Live skit, as he bounced from working at the Walgreens pharmacy to stocking backroom shelves to handling products on the floor to grabbing a clipboard.

“Pov: when Walgreens has you trained in every area,” he wrote, also joking, “I [carry] this store on my back.”

The comments were filled with viewers who found Chris’ experience all too relatable, having had similar cross-department training at stores where they had worked.

“This is really the truth, they will have you working in every department, especially in the summer,” wrote one viewer.

“Me,” another commenter chimed in. “bouta quit bc I’m too deep now.”

Workers from Panera Bread, CVS, and Ikea, as well as others who claimed to work at Walgreens, all echoed his sentiments.

“Add security. Add loss prevention. Add maintenance,” wrote one user. “Walgreens is the worst.”

Several drew attention to the pharmacy portion, with one viewer claiming, “The pharmacy part is so illegal.”

But Chris clarified in the comments that he is a “designated hitter,” which means he occasionally assists the pharmacist in a limited capacity and has a special certification to do so, although the specific laws vary state by state.

“Us [designated hitters] are SO underestimated,” one viewer said. “I run that show.”

“RIGHT we could be managers if they asked us,” Chris replied.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @christhewalgreenemployee via TikTok comment.