‘I didn’t realize you had a new dress code for customers’: Walgreens shopper says she was forced out of store for being underdressed

A Walgreens shopper says a manager kicked her out of the store for not following the store’s dress code, sparking outrage in a viral TikTok.

In a video with over 625,000 views, TikToker Caprice Capone (@xoxocapricecapone) shares a clip of a man in a Walgreens uniform following her as she shops, taking photos of her.

“You’re threatening me. I feel threatened,” Capone says as the man follows closely behind her. In the caption, she writes, “Sorry, I left my evening gown at home, won’t happen again.”

Why did Capone get asked to leave?

Capone says that the man asked her to leave the store and refused service because of what she was wearing. However, Walgreens’ website provides no information about a customer dress code.

In the comments, viewers—particularly those who have worked at Walgreens—are outraged by the worker’s behavior.

“I worked at Walgreens for 3 weeks about 18 years ago. We were just glad the customers had clothes on,” one writes.

In a comment, Capone says that she called the store manager and corporate to report the incident. She writes, “He was the manager. The store manager gave me a call the day after and relayed he would be talked to. Personally, I don’t believe he should have authority if this is how he uses it.”

Viewers defend the TikToker’s outfit

Other viewers ask about the outfit that she wore to Walgreens. In a follow-up video, Capone shows the pajamas she wore to the store: An oversized blue t-shirt, and tie-dye leggings.

“What was the issue with your clothing? I don’t see anything wrong with it,” one viewer asks.

“Ahhh, so you follow Adam Sandler’s fashion like I do. That guy was on a power trip,” another quipped.

“Nothing wrong with that. I’ve seen worse at Walgreens,” a third added.

Unfortunately, Capone isn’t the only TikToker to randomly hear their outfit didn’t fit the dress code of an establishment. Management at a Planet Fitness told a woman wearing a crop top and leggings that her outfit violated the gym’s standards.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walgreens via email and to Capone via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.