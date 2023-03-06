‘That’s not gonna pay for my student loans’: Pharmacist calls out Walgreens for offering pharmacist technicians $20/hr

The Millennial Pharmacist (@millennialrx) has amassed a sizable TikTok following for his consistent posts about working in the pharmaceutical industry, especially those with salary and employment information for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

In a recent viral video, the TikToker blasted the hourly wage range that Walgreens is offering pharmacy technicians. He stated that the relatively low payouts that Walgreens and other pharmacies expect workers to accept are the reason for the current pharmacist shortage in America.

“So, I found out why there’s a shortage of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians,” the TikToker said to start the clip.

He explained that he received a message in his LinkedIn inbox from a Walgreens recruiter and used a green screen effect to display the message behind him.

“So, I think it’s really important that when you’re hiring a recruiter that they know who to recruit,” he said. “But, in case anyone is interested, this is what Walgreens is paying for pharmacy technicians.”

The message showed that Walgreens is offering $18.50 per hour to “Non License” pharmacy technicians, $19.50 to “Certified Techs,” and $20.75 to “Sr. Pharm Technicians.” All of the positions come with a $1 increase after 90 days.

“And, Walgreens, if you want me to be a pharmacy technician with my doctorate in pharmacy, we’re definitely gonna have to negotiate a bit just because that’s not gonna pay for my student loans,” the TikToker concluded.

He added in the video’s caption: “The media should really be saying ‘Large Pharmacy Chains Don’t Know the Basics in Hiring Employees.'”

In the comments section of his video, The Millennial Pharmacist urged viewers to be transparent with their salaries so that they can secure higher-paying positions.

“On this page we love to discuss salary transparency and if you’re making less than this as a technician you need to find a new job,” he wrote.

In response, many commenters shared their salaries.

“I am one of the higher paid techs where I work at $15 hr…. For our rural area it’s a decent wage. Still not enough,” one viewer shared.

“I’m a senior tech and been working there for 2 years and don’t even make that,” another wrote.

Other TikTokers said they earn more than the wage listed in The Millennial Pharmacist’s video but still believe they are underpaid.

“I get 25 and still don’t think it’s enough for the amount of work,” one viewer stated.

None