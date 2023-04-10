‘It’s OK because he tipped me a whole $5’: Server says customer sexually harassed her while waiting on him

In a TikTok, a waitress shared how one of her customers sexually harassed her on the job. She felt she couldn’t respond how she’d like for risk of losing her job.

In the video, Hannah (@hannahlikemontana11) seems to be walking home from work as she recounts the interaction. She explains that during her work shift the other day, a man literally asked her “if the carpet matched the drapes.”

For those who don’t know, this is a sexual innuendo for whether a person’s hair color matches their pubic hair.

“The unhinged things that old men say to servers at a small town is wild,” Hannah says.

Since she makes a living as a waitress, Hannah says she played it off by smiling and laughing. “Wouldn’t you like to know,” she told him.

If it wouldn’t put her at risk of getting fired, she says she would have thrown the man’s drink in his face and hit him over the head with the glass.

“But it’s OK because he tipped me a whole $5, and that totally justifies sexual harassment,” she says sarcastically.

Hannah has a GoFundMe up so she can open her own bar.

Most of Hannah’s commenters were equally disgusted by the man’s behavior.

“Act dumb and make them explain they’ll feel shame and embarrassed,” one person said. Hannah said she’d try that next time because “there for sure will be a next time.”

“Disgusting, im sorry the world is like this,” another said.

One commenter recounted her own experience with on-the-job harassment.

“I was a mermaid at an aquarium, and I had one old guy say that redheads (me) were just blondes that hadn’t had the fire f*cked out of them yet,” the commenter wrote.

One person tried to victim-blame Hannah, saying that she would have called out the guy but chose to keep quiet because she wanted the $5 tip. Hannah quickly came to her own defense, stating that the actual choice she had to make was whether she’d be able to continue having an income in a small town with limited employment options. She added that confronting men can be dangerous because their reactions are unpredictable.

“I don’t know this guy outside of work. He could be a stalker he could do something harmful,” she responded.

