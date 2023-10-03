‘This is why I just cook at home’: Waffle House worker shows how to make the hashbrowns

Waffle House is incredibly popular on TikTok.

Sometimes, users share strange incidents at Waffle House stores, such as when one TikToker caught a snake slithering around one of the locations. Other times, internet users share labor issues from the chain, such as stories of employees who claim they were asked to work 17-hour shifts to workers who have their paychecks deducted for questionable reasons.

Naturally, however, the majority of this discussion centers around Waffle House’s food. Now, another TikTok user has added to that conversation by revealing how the chain prepares its hash browns.

In a video with over 871,000 views, TikTok user ThatWaffleHouseGuy (@thatwafflehousegu) shows the first part of how the chain prepares its hash browns.

To summarize, an employee opens up the cartons of freeze-dried, grated potato slices. They then cover those grated potatoes in tap water. After about two hours, the potatoes have been rehydrated, at which point they can be placed into a refrigerator and are ready to be cooked.

In the comments section, users expressed disappointment at both the simplicity of the process and the lack of fresh ingredients.

“This is why I just cook at home,” wrote a user.

“UGH!! You just ripped my heart out!” exclaimed another.

“Are you telling me those aren’t fresh cut taters???” asked another.

“They were at some point,” responded the TikToker.

Still, some claimed not to mind the pre-made nature of the hash browns.

“No wonder they’re so good,” stated a user. “Dehydrated/rehydrated hash browns are the best!”

“Now I want some hashbrowns,” added a second.

“There are no better hash browns on the planet!” declared an additional TikToker. “Better than fresh cut.”

ThatWaffleHouseGuy isn’t the first to go viral after sharing Waffle House’s recipes to TikTok. In November 2022, a user documented how the chain makes its cheese eggs, and some other users have also documented the hash brown-making process.

Back on ThatWaffleHouseGuy’s video, a few commenters expressed surprise that other viewers thought the process was more involved than what was shown in the video.

As one user put it, “At first I was disappointed but then I remembered it’s Waffle House and I expect nothing less.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Waffle House via email and @thatwafflehousegu via TikTok direct message.