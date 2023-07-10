‘I gotta eat my moneys worth’: Waffle House worker takes 6 meal breaks during 7-hour shift since workplace takes $2.30 out of check for food

A Waffle House worker was determined to get his money’s worth for the $2.30 the company allegedly takes out of his check for food.

According to a TikTok video from creator @dillingwithdylon87, it’s possible to load up on Waffle House while you’re on the clock. The video, with more than 22,200 views as of Monday, shows the creator eating Waffle House food while wearing a work uniform.

The on-screen caption reads, “Me enjoying my 6th free meal of my 7 hour shift because they be taking $2.30 out my check for food.”

The caption accompanying the video asked, “Because why yall making us pay,” before assessing, “Now my back gotta be big because i gotta eat my moneys worth.”

The Careers page on the Waffle House website does not list employee meals among the benefits for workers, though it does promise “a fulfilling, fun, and rewarding career” and a number of other benefits, particularly for management tiers.

Commenters were inspired by this video to talk about Waffle House and other jobs.

“I miss working at Waffle House cus of this,” one remarked. “Lmfaooo literally the easiest job.”

The creator responded, “Literally Soo easy i just want morning shift.”

One observed, “I see you working at the Waffle House, I know you have strength and ambition. Bless you, going after that money-working hard.”

But another had an entirely different assessment, noting, “You look high as sh*t” — with the creator’s response, “Lol Uk it,” acknowledging it in his fashion.

Someone else remarked, “Lol this me at McDonald’s,” hinting that they ate, in the commenter’s words, “everything free in that mf when they’re not paying attention.”

“Baby the way I used to have the biggest meals when I worked in the cafe in school,” one remarked.

This led one Waffle House customer toward a conclusion.

“This why my food be never ready dude,” another said.

“Lol I’m not the cook,” the creator clarified. “Ima server.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, a spokesperson for Waffle House shared the following statement:

“Waffle House is proud of its long record of effectively addressing any concerns our Associates report to us. We intend to do that directly with our Associates.”

