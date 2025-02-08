‘Salesman in cabo rn’: Man buys Volkswagen Atlas as his ‘dad car.’ Viewers can’t believe the monthly car payment

A Volkswagen Atlas owner admits he spends $1,200 a month on his car payment. Viewers are in shambles.

Featured Video

TikTok user @392chulo posted the video on Jan. 31. In the video, which has amassed 267,000 views, @392chulo approaches the Atlas in the middle of a downpour and remote starts it. The front end of the vehicle lights up, including the Volkswagen logo in the middle of the grill.

In the caption, @392chulo writes, “$1,200 a month, but at least she looks good in the rain.” Two head shaking vertically emojis indicate @392chulo has reached the acceptance stage of a bad car loan.

Viewers react to the Atlas car payment

In the comments, viewers expressed shock and outrage at the TikToker’s financial decision.

Advertisement

One viewer wrote, “Salesman in Cabo right now.”

A second viewer agreed, “That salesman went on a three-week tropical vacation after this.”

A third viewer said, “For $1,200 I better be in that new Cadillac Escalade.”

Is this just good old-fashioned car trolling?

Upon closer review, it appears as though this might be a rage-bait situation. Previous videos show @392chulo discussing his intention to “trade my scatpack for a Volkswagen” and promoting the transition as evidence of his growth and maturity. Hence, the “dad car” comment.

Advertisement

After that, @392chulo posted a series of videos chronicling issues he allegedly had with the Atlas, including problems with the infotainment system and the fact that it’s too expensive to fill up. In other videos, @392chulo says he was behind in payments on the Dodge Charger and, therefore, traded it in for a more expensive truck to avoid repossession. This prompted accusations of trolling.

Problems with Volkswagen Atlas?

However, that’s not to say nobody is having issues with the Volkswagen Atlas, which costs between $39,625 and $52,630 brand new. A lawyer went viral on TikTok in September after calling out the company for a faulty transmission that interfered with her car’s engine.

Advertisement

The Lemon Aid Law Forum wrote an article on this subject in 2022. “With a moderate starting price in the $30,000 range, it’s no surprise that midsize Volkswagen Atlas SUVs are one of the German automaker’s most popular models,” the article states. “Unfortunately, numerous complaints have been reported by Atlas vehicle owners which resulted in Consumer Reports ranking it the 3rd least reliable model in 2021.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @392chulo via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also contacted Volkswagen via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.