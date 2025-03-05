‘The lack of culinary skills in young women nowadays’: Woman buys viral Costco sliced steak. Then she tries to heat it up

Costco’s sliced steak might be all the rage on TikTok, but users are disagreeing on exactly how to cook it. This division reared its ugly head when Amanda (@foodiefriendamanda) shared how she cooks the meat in a TikTok.

In the clip, which has amassed 508,400 views, Amanda began by showing the audience the packaging of the Costco meat. She then took one of the two packs and separated the cut meat inside into strips, throwing them into a frying pan until the meat turned brown.

She then served the steak along with shishito peppers and took a bite, describing the meat as “very flavorful.” This was followed by Amanda encouraging a man to try the steak. His verdict? It was “really good.”

Amanda didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

Viewers were shocked

However, despite her own glowing review, viewers were unimpressed with Amanda’s meal. One commenter wrote, “The lack of culinary skills in young women nowadays amazes me,” while another accused Amanda of “overcooking” the meat. “Sear it as one big block on four sides and separate after,” they wrote.

“Why are you cooking it until it’s well done?” a third asked. “It’s already cooked, just warm it up in some au jus, it takes less than 2 min at the most.”

“You cooked it too long,” a fourth commenter echoed.

Per the packaging, Costco’s Sliced Grass Fed Beef Sirloin, which Amanda says cost $24, is already cooked and “ready to eat.” This has led to viewers concluding that Amanda cooking the meat was unnecessary.

Steak wars

As reported by Buzzfeed, #SteakTok is actually a thriving online community. There’s 1.2 million views under the #steak tag, but despite its popularity, this community still has its fair share of problems.

Back in November, Taylor Rapsky (@taylorrrapskyy) went viral after claiming that she was blocked by the “OG steak girl.” She claims that this alleged blocking took place after she cooked a steak and tagged the meatfluencer in it.



While she never identified who this influencer was, commenters guessed it was @deedoodoo05. Despite users flooding her TikToks asking her to address the drama, she never did. I guess you could say it was a low steaks situation.

