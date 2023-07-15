‘Someone needs to feed the gays’: Viewers are praising this Uber Eats driver’s inclusive bio

Not every customer looks at the biography description of a food delivery app runner or driver. But one person did and found a driver whose description of themselves has charmed folks online.

An Uber Eats driver’s bio is making a splash on TikTok, where viewers are loving the bio used by the runner who delivered Twitter user @owomoxcx’s order.

I JUST ORDERED UBER EATS AND MY DRIVER ???????????? pic.twitter.com/d7mADKRIT5 — owomoxcx (version up) ❤️💙💜 (@owomoxcx) July 12, 2023

Under a header allowing Uber Eats delivery drivers to share what drives them to deliver with Uber, the driver named Charli has written, “Someone has to feed the gays.” According to her Uber Eats stats, the driver has completed over 2,000 deliveries and has a 100% satisfaction rating on the app.

The video showing the original Tweet was reposted by TikTok user @imyakiemhas and has drawn over 1.7 million views, with hundreds of comments remarking on the statement. The Daily Dot has reached out to the poster via email regarding the video and to @owomoxcx via Twitter.

Many viewers loved the sentiment, calling the driver an icon or otherwise sharing their appreciation for someone so boldly supportive of the gay community.

“She’s the true super star,” one commenter wrote.

“This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” another user said.

“And we appreciate you young lady,” a viewer wrote.

Others remarked on the driver’s satisfaction rate in relation to the number of deliveries she has completed.

“2000+ deliveries and still 100% satisfaction rate???” one commenter wrote. “She’s a PROFESSIONAL.”

“I’ve never seen someone with a 100% satisfaction rate till now,” another user wrote.

“Are…. Are they god? I’ve never seen a 100% rated driver, and I own a restaurant!” a viewer said.