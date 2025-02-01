‘They must not pay you very much’: Woman takes her car to Valvoline. Then the mechanic asks her something unexpected

While getting her oil changed at Valvoline, voice actor Celeste Perez (@celezaperez) says she struck up small talk with the mechanic. It didn’t go great.

“He asked me what I did for a living and I was like ‘I’m an actor’ and he was like ‘Oh have I seen you in anything?’ and I was like ‘Uh do you watch anime? That’s really what I do most of the time,’” she says in a now-viral TikTok video.

They briefly talk about a show Perez is on and the Valvoline mechanic says, “Well they must not pay you very much because you need a new car.” Perez looks into the camera, deadpan, for about 5 seconds.

Perez’s video has more than 1,600 comments and 1.3 million views.

‘They must not pay you very much’

Viewers cracked jokes at Perez and expressed shock at this mechanic’s response.

“It do be like that sometimes,” says one comment.

“The way my mouth DROPPED,” says another.

“Is he wrong??? are you going to sit there and tell me that he’s wrong!! lol,” a different person says.

“Show us the vehicle. we can all decide,” says someone else.



What’s a Valvoline oil change usually like?

Valvoline prides itself on being a fast and reliable place to get your cars oil changed. On its site, it advertises the oil changes as being just 15 minutes that you stay in your car for and that require no appointment.

A full-service oil change comes with 5 quarts of oil, a new oil filter, and lubrication of chassis components.

Celeste Perez, the anime star

Despite this mechanic’s shade, Perez actually has a thriving career as an anime voice actor. In a separate video, Perez details some of the shows she’s been in including, One Piece, Honey Lemon Soda, Kaiju No. 8, and many more.

Perez’s IMDb page has more than 38 show appearances with some of them being for characters that lasted the whole season.

How much do voice actors make?

Paychecks for voice actors can vary significantly. It depends on a myriad of factors like how experienced you are, the significance of the role, the amount of appearances, etc. However, some estimates say that anime voice actors specifically can average a monthly salary from $917 to as high as $13,330. Anime voice actors typically make as much as $50,000 to $70,000 yearly according to the Booth.

No matter how much Perez might make, she should rest assured knowing she has a thriving career in a competitive field.

We’ve reached out to Perez and Valvoline for comment.

It’s unclear what kind of car Perez drives.

