‘It takes more effort to do this than to do his actual job’: Tenant catches valet trash worker messing with trash and taking a pic

A woman utilized her Ring camera to capture a valet trash worker staging her trash bag in an apparent effort to avoid dealing with her trash.

In a two-part TikTok video, creator Haley McBride showed the worker in question taking a trash bag out of a trash can and onto her front porch.

In the first part, which has attracted more than 2.4 million views since going up Wednesday, the video shows the trash valet worker in action, with an on-screen caption alleging, “We pay for valet trash, and this dude was trying to stage it to make it look like we didn’t put it in the bin.”

“Thank god for Ring cameras!” McBride said in the accompanying caption on the initial video. “You can get fined for this at our complex so it’s sad that he’s probably done this before. Will be reporting to the office tomorrow.”

Part 2 shows the trash valet worker taking photos of the staged trash with his smartphone—and like Part 1, had its comments turned off, though a Daily Dot editor noted that one person reacted to the video by noting, “It takes more effort to do this than to do his actual job.”

What is a trash valet? According to Apartment Guide, valet waste “is a service offered by many apartment communities where a valet worker collects your trash directly on scheduled days,” and “provides an alternative to letting tenants throw garbage into dumpsters or dispose of it themselves.”

In a Part 3 video, responding to one of the earlier comments now not viewable, McBride details why she reported it and what the office said when she reported it.

“What this guy did was set up my trash like he literally moved it multiple times before he took the photo,” she explained.

“I showed the lady the video that in the leasing office,” McBride revealed. “She was like, yeah, this definitely looks odd. It does look like something’s going on.” The woman in the leasing office added, “We hired this company to come do this. These are not people that we’ve like personally hire, so we don’t know these people.”

