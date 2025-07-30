“Their biggest mistake ever”: Urban Decay announces formula changes to their incredibly popular setting spray, and social media is in mourning

For more than a decade, Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray has been the gold standard for keeping makeup in place.

Featured Video

Now, for the first time in 15 years, the brand is changing it—and fans aren’t happy.

Urban Decay announced last week that its cult-favorite spray has been reformulated. According to the company, the new version promises “24-hour wear, a finer mist, temperature cooling technology, and a refreshed scent.”

That didn’t sit well with loyal users, many of whom took to TikTok to voice their frustration.

Advertisement

“This is their biggest mistake ever“

One creator summed up the mood at the start of her video in which she shared the news, “I’m honestly disappointed.” Another called it Urban Decay’s “biggest mistake ever.”

Some urged shoppers to grab the original while they still can.

Advertisement

“They will not have access to the patented technology that they had from Skindinavia,” one TikToker said, referring to the manufacturer that made the original spray.

She also criticized how the brand was handling the end of that collaboration, calling it “a shame to see Urban Decay end this partnership that’s obviously been so successful and helped a smaller brand.”

Skindinavia speaks out

With Urban Decay’s new line of setting sprays launching in just days, the company confirmed that its partnership with Urban Decay had ended in an Instagram post. It also claimed the new spray no longer includes its active cooling ingredients, which it says are part of a patented formula.

Advertisement

Skindinavia told fans that it will continue to make its own version of the setting spray, available through its website and select retail partners.

It didn’t shy away from criticizing the L’Oréal-owned brand either, accusing Urban Decay of trying to downplay the original product to boost sales of the new one.

“Most small brands can’t stand up to big companies,” the statement read. “We hope this might inspire others to do the same when being bullied.”

Advertisement

Fans filled TikTok and comment sections with their reactions to the news.

“This will end Urban Decay, I fear. This is their one consistently repurchased product,” one person wrote.

“Nooooo, that’s the best setting spray. Skindinavia here I come,” another said, adding that they’d also had issues with other Urban Decay products.

Advertisement

“I hate it when brands ‘upgrade’ their formula and then just make it cheaper for them,” one comment read.

Another summed it up: “I don’t understand why they want to mess with the most consistent, well-loved item in their collection.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Urban Decay for comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.