‘Ulta literally has the worst reward system’: Ulta worker can’t input coupon at checkout. Then she says it’s a ‘daily occurrence’

An Ulta Beauty worker said she is taking flak for the company’s shoddy reward system. Viewers were not surprised by the glitch.

In a viral video with over 772,900 views, user AddieGracee (@addiebgracee) called out Ulta while on the job.

“Me getting absolutely grilled bc a customer $3.50 off of $15 won’t work on their purchase,” text overlaid on the clip read.

Ulta Beauty’s loyalty program reportedly had 44.4 million active members according to a 2024 earnings call.

The program is celebrated as a key ingredient in the company’s overall success, drawing in millions of customers.

Recently, Ulta expanded its loyalty program and launched an Ulta Beauty Community, a move designed to enhance customer engagement.

The digital space allows users to share tips, interact with others, and access content like podcasts, among other benefits.

The program also offers rewards in the form of points, exclusive discounts, and coupons, making it an attractive option for many.

For joining, members receive a $5 coupon on their birthdays, which is a popular perk.

However, some note that they sometimes face difficulties when trying to utilize the coupons effectively, often leading to frustration.

In the video’s comments section, some shared frustrations about the company’s coupons and the challenges they face when redeeming them.

“Legit makes me so mad tho,” user bianca commented. “Coupons be like excluding all skincare, makeup, and beauty tools.”

“But why does it exclude prestige brands though,” user Stormy V⛈ wrote.

“Ulta literally has the worst reward system,” an anonymous commenter said.

Others blamed customers for the coupon fails, highlighting the fine print and conditions that make it hard to redeem certain offers.

“Or the $10 off $50, but their subtotal is $48,” user Rach wrote.

“Like they either try to use it on prestige items or their subtotal is under,” user maria 🤍 offered.

Others hoped the company would not stop offering coupons, despite some customers expressing dissatisfaction over the terms.

“I love Ulta coupons,” user Giri wrote. “I hope these customers don’t cause them to get rid of the 3.50 off.”

The Daily Dot reached out to user AddieGracee (@addiebgracee) via TikTok comment and direct message and Ulta Beauty by email for comment.

