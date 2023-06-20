‘If you cannot tip just walk to the restaurant’: Uber Eats and DoorDash driver calls out companies for clustering tip orders with non-tip orders in his batch deliveries

A food delivery driver called out UberEats and DoorDash for forcing drivers to take non-tip orders.

“This is how UberEats and DoorDash actually takes advantage of their drivers,” Justin (@justmakethatmoney) says at the top of the video.

He says that it’s common knowledge in the food delivery world that no tip equals no trip. Meaning if a customer doesn’t add a tip to their order, then drivers aren’t going to choose it, and it’ll stay sitting in the app longer.

But, since the delivery apps don’t want those customers to go unserved, they’ll pair non-tip orders with tip orders from the same restaurant.

“That’s the only way that they’re actually gonna get their food,” Justin says.

Justin argues this takes away drivers’ autonomy and ability to take a stand against non-tippers.

He adds that there have been viral videos showing “a whole bunch” of orders at fast food establishments—including Chipotle, McDonald’s, and Burger King—that sit in the pickup queue for hours.

“All the drivers understand that if you’re not gonna value us as us bringing you your food, why the hell would we want to pick up your food anyways?” he questions.

Justin says that people who aren’t able to tip should “just walk to the restaurant” since it’s easier and the food is hot when you get it.

“The only reason why you have to tip your delivery driver is because we are bringing you your food. It’s not the other way around,” Justin says. “You are not giving us a job. Believe me. We don’t want you on the platform.”

He adds that all drivers expect are $2 to $4 dollars; they aren’t asking for a $20 tip on a one-mile order.

“All you non-tippers are so entitled, and nobody’s picking up your food,” Justin said.

The video has 11,000 views and nearly 250 comments. Justin mainly makes videos related to his gig work and has recently posted multiple videos about tipping food delivery drivers.

Commenters were largely in agreement with him.

“I don’t understand why you wouldn’t tip someone bringing your food,” the most liked comment read.

“Yes!! I understand absolutely, I tip generously because I’m thankful for your service!” a person wrote.

“The apps.. should make a minimum $2 tip,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Justin, Uber, and DoorDash for comment via email.