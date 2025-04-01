‘Tell them you’re my dad’: Woman gets ‘overcharged’ by the mechanic. So, she recruits her Uber driver to talk to him

There’s a reason many women bring their dads to the mechanic with them. Research shows that women are often overcharged for auto repairs.

Featured Video

But what if you can’t bring your dad with you? One woman says she recruited the help of an Uber driver.

In a video with over 1.7 million views, TikToker Catalina (@catalinamascochina) sits in the back of an Uber on the way to the mechanic.

An Uber ‘dad’

“Tell him you’re my dad,” she tells the Uber driver. The driver readily agrees.

Advertisement

In the following clip, she shows the Uber driver standing confidently next to the mechanic, asking him questions about the repairs to her car.

The mechanic suggests a non-critical repair to the “transmission mount,” which the Uber driver quickly “shuts down.”

“We’ll keep an eye on it and do it next time,” he tells the mechanic.

He tells Catalina to pay for an oil change. “Let’s go!” he says, pretending to be her dad. On-screen text reads, “The acting skills are a little too good cuz why he actually yelling at me like a dad.”

Advertisement

At the end of the clip, he hugs Catalina and tells her, “Don’t worry about it.”

What do viewers think of her Uber ‘dad’?

In the comments, viewers said Catalina may have stumbled upon a great business model. Many women say they’ve been “scammed” by a mechanic into paying for unnecessary repairs. According to Edmunds, women are frequently quoted more for repairs than men. Knowing the “going rate” for a repair can also get you a cheaper quote.

“That would actually be a really good side gig. Lots of women out there would rent a dad for this exact reason,” one commenter suggested.

Advertisement

Another said, “They should have a service like this for girlies who don’t have fathers and need to get their cars serviced worry-free.”

“I would 100% hire a ‘dad for a day’ to help me shop for vehicles. It’s so intimidating to go as a young female bc you just know you’re a target,” a third added.

Others said they’ve also experienced “fatherly” interactions with Uber drivers.

“I had an Uber driver take me to the place where they towed my car, and he said, ‘Imma wait till you give me the thumbs up that you have ur car bc this place is sketchy,’” a viewer shared.

Advertisement

“When my friend’s car got towed at midnight, the Uber offered to go into the tow office with us because he knew they would overcharge us because we were girls,” another said.

“I had an Uber driver help me pick a car out like a cheap 2,500 car, and he stopped his work and stayed through the whole process. I’ll never forget that,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Catalina and Uber for further comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.