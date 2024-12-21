‘I’m gonna start using DoorDash’: Uber One customer uses discount for Uber Eats. Then she sees her Apple Pay total

Is Uber One worth it? Although this customer pays monthly to receive a discount on orders, no discount was applied to their recent order. It’s having her question the usefulness of not just the discount program, but Uber Eats as a whole.

How was this customer ‘scammed?’

In a video with 185,300 views, Kaleah Denise (@lyah.luxury) details exactly what happened.

She shows viewers a screenshot of her order’s receipt which included a subtotal of $31 with a 15% off promotion of $4.65 and the the additional Uber One discount of $3.27. This brings their total to $23.08 and then plus $6.51 for taxes and fees up to $29.59. But that’s not what Kaleah had an issue with.

“But that’s not the problem. The problem is when I go to pay,” she says. “When I go to pay, the price comes up to $32.86.”

She shows a screenshot of her Apple Pay total.

Kaleah continues, “Mind you though, it said my price was supposed to be $29.59. So how does it go back up to the $32, you might ask? Oh, that Uber One promotion that I’ve been paying for monthly? They just added back that $3.27 that they said they took off at the end of the end of the cart.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kaleah for further comment via TikTok message and email.

Denise also admits that they didn’t notice the $3.27 was added back until after they paid. They are not alone in their Uber One skepticism. The Daily Dot recently reported on a similar case with James Charles (@jamescharleslol). Charles allegedly also noticed that their Uber One discount was added back to their total.

What’s Uber One and how does it work?

If you get rides or food with Uber often, Uber One can actually be pretty helpful— when it’s actually applied to your total. It’s supposed to remove up to 10% off on eligible orders. Additionally, it guarantees a $0 delivery fee, promotions and you can earn 6% towards Uber One credits from your rides.

According to the company’s site, “Members save an average of $25 per month with Uber One,*” However, the asterisk points out that this $25 average monthly savings does not include the monthly cost of the promotion. So really, on average folks save $15 a month with the subscription. Still, the savings can vary and be more or less monthly depending on the customer.

What do viewers think?

Viewers share their frustrations with Uber.

“We need a class action lawsuit because sometimes I’ll pay once price, next thing I know I’m being charged a completely different price hours later,” suggested one commenter.

“Second person I seen talk about this in the last hour,” noted another.

“I thought I was bugging… they did that whenever i’d order ubers and then change the price like two days later,” another said.

“Uber one discounted my rides so much that no driver wanted to pick me up. so many problems with uber,” shared a different person.

“So yea, [expletive] Uber and I’m going to start using Door Dash,” Kaleah says at the end of the video. The Daily Dot has reached out to Uber for comment via email.

