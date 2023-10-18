Office worker has $6 left in bank account, orders Starbucks through Uber Eats

We hope this company has a good 401k policy. A viral video on TikTok showed how even with little funds in the bank, some people still find a way to splurge on food and beverages they may not be able to afford.

Sirena (@lintlickr_) posted the pre-payday video of her co-workers to TikTok on Oct. 5. Since then, the video has picked up more than 2 million views and amassed over 2,500 comments from sympathetic viewers.

In the video, Sirena had her office mates display their bank account balances on their phones (carefully obscuring sensitive data with their hands).

“Our bank accounts the day before payday — and we still managed to Uber eats [Chick-fil-A] and Starbucks,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

It seems they pooled their resources for their office feast given that several accounts were dangerously low. One Bank of America account had even dipped down into a negative balance of $66.

The co-workers are adding to a new tradition of having a “last meal” before a new paycheck hits their account. And the video’s viewers were feeling it.

“Let’s normalize $5 bank accounts,” Jen (@jmrose1011) wrote.

“That coffee before payday is the best reward,” another viewer added.

“I FELT that negative balance,” wrote another.

One commenter wrote to say that the co-workers’ situation was far from uncommon.

“I work at a bank, and this is what it looks like for most people, no shame,” she pointed out.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sirena via TikTok for further comment.

Many viewers commented that they had similar experiences with “white-knuckling” through that last day before the money hits the bank account.

Stackay (@stackay) wrote, “That coffee before payday is the best reward.”

“Me spending my last $3 on a twisted tea cuz it’s almost payday,” another viewer, @babyi344, wrote.

However, many viewers praised the one account with more “cushion” than any of the other workers. Wells Fargo customer Rosalia had an impressive $2300 and change in her account, earning the viewers’ respect.

“Baby with the 2k!!! I’m trying to be that responsible!” Carli Laforce (@carli.laforce) cheered.

@taewoongs, “the one that has $2.3k before payday, i’m trying to be like you lol. seeing this at least having $200-300 before payday not that bad either but dang.”

Hopefully, the next few weeks will have plenty of Starbucks (and no overdraft fees) in it.