‘The 5-layer burrito has nothing but a soft taco shell inside’: Uber Eats customers receive Taco Bell tacos without anything in them

Normally, Taco Bell is a thing of beauty that fills the fast-food hole in a hungry person’s heart like no other. Where else can you find endless remixes of all things beefy and cheesy, and if you’re feeling adventurous, even crunchy?

The fast-food magic doesn’t work, however, if there’s nothing beefy or cheesy inside the tortillas, as one trending video documented.

TikTok creator @rmm5273 recently posted a video about a Taco Bell order made via Uber Eats in Avon, Ohio, that went catastrophically and bafflingly wrong. The video has 11,000 views.

In the video, the creator displayed what they described as a typical order.

“But as you can see, a few of our tacos are missing ingredients,” they said through a voice modulation filter.

The creator panned the camera to three different menu items in Taco Bell wrappers—a chalupa, a soft taco, and a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito—except there weren’t any fillings. At all. Like, not even lettuce. Just an empty chalupa shell and three empty flour tortillas.

“[The] 5-layer burrito has nothing but a soft taco shell inside,” the creator said, “and the employees went great lengths to actually roll the burrito up, roll the soft taco up like it had actually been stuffed.”

According to an on-screen caption, almost half their order was mysteriously unstuffed. “This has never happened to us before,” the creator said.

Many commenters tagged Taco Bell in the comments section and called out the restaurant chain.

One commenter wrote, “the one by our house regularly gives ppl crunch wraps with nothing but the tortilla like they went through the effort of folding and grilling the tortilla but not filling it.”

“THE SAME THING HAPPENED TO ME!” a second said.

“Typical Taco Bell behavior,” a third remarked.

“The no layer burrito,” another joked.

Several commenters questioned the sobriety of the people who prepared the order, like the person who wrote, “I want what they’re smoking at that taco bell.”

Another viewer said, “and this has nothing to do with the driver. someone at tbell was f*cked out of their mind on something.”

This isn’t the first time Taco Bell and Uber Eats have collided on TikTok to viral results. Earlier this year, a creator posted about ordering 100 Mild sauce packets from Taco Bell and paying $18 in delivery fees via Uber Eats.

And in more recent viral news of living más, a Taco Bell customer was captured on video filling up a 5-gallon container with Baja Blast, the fast-food chain’s signature drink.

The Daily Dot contacted the creator via TikTok comment and direct message, and Taco Bell and Uber Eats via email for more information.