‘You are so smart bless you’: Woman exposes Uber hack to get your food delivered without all the extra fees

If you chronically order food via delivery apps like Uber Eats, you know how the extra fees can stack up. The New York Times reported that, in some instances, ordering meals can be up to 91% more expensive on these apps.

However, a TikToker named Denise (@.boujetto) says she has a way customers can get a discount. She shares her hack in a TikTok with over 724,000 views.

Many viewers thought her idea was ingenious. Others speculated there could be some problems with it.

Uber Eats, but not really

Denise starts her video by speaking directly into the camera lens. A text overlay reads, “How I save money ordering food through Uber.”

She says, “If you order food a lot, and wanna save money, listen to this. And don’t say I never taught you nothing.”

According to Denise, you shouldn’t use the Uber Eats option while ordering your food. Instead, call the restaurant you want to order from directly to prepare the items you want. Presumably, you’ll have to pay for these items over the phone instead of in person at the store.

Uber courier

But you’re not going to the store. However, you’re still going to get an Uber driver to pick up the item for you. Denise says you can get this done by selecting the “Uber Connect (courier)” option. This selection will allow you to instruct a driver to head to a location and grab your order and drive it to your location.

“So, you call the restaurant. Order your food. Then get on your phone, order an Uber courier. Like the package one, to go pick up your food and bring it to you,” she says.

Denise says this will bypass service costs associated with food deliveries. Furthermore, hungry customers don’t have to worry about upcharges that restaurants often append to delivery application orders. “And you’ll bypass all them fees on Uber Eats and the service fee, the tax, all of that,” she continues.

Furthermore, she says that the cost of an Uber courier pickup is significantly less pricey. “And the Uber courier fees are always way cheaper than the Uber fee, like to call a regular Uber, to go get it—it be like $5.”

However, she did clarify that her hack, along with its pricing, may be based on which region you are in. “Well, I’m in Houston. So, this works in Houston,” she stated.

Courier cost?

In a 2020 article posted by Ride Guru, Uber’s package delivery service comes with a “base fare of $1.44.” Additionally, a “booking fee of $3.45” is appended to the package pickup and delivery. Folks will then be hit with 34 cents per minute and $1.07 per mile. The minimum Uber Connect fare for any delivery is $8.28.

While the same website doesn’t explicitly state Uber Connect drivers cannot pick up prepared meals, specific foods are banned. “Highly perishable food or beverages (e.g., raw meat or dairy products, etc.)” cannot be transported by Uber delivery drivers.

Let’s test it out

To test Denise’s theory, I checked the price for picking up an order at a sushi restaurant 2.2 miles away from me. Uber’s Courier service was going to charge me $8.41 for the delivery. However, placing an order via Uber Eats came with a base delivery fee of $.49 cents. Also, $5.18 was appended to the order under “taxes and other fees.”

If you don’t tip, then the Uber Eats fee, in this instance, is cheaper than the base courier fee from the same restaurant. However, it’s worth considering, again, many establishments upcharge item prices on Uber Eats, DoorDash, etc. So calling directly and using a courier could be cheaper.

Several users who saw Denise’s post applauded her out-of-the-box thinking. “Ho you is smart,” one individual penned.

Another said that despite the great tip, they’re not going to fall down the rabbit hole of food delivery again. “Nope, nope, nope. I just deleted the app Monday, my back getting too big and my bank account getting too small,” they wrote.

Others, however, said that they have been utilizing the courier feature for quite some time. “Girl I be using tf out that courier option,” another shared.

And then there were people who had their own money-saving tips. “Me using a Grubhub promo everyday paying $7 for a full meal,” another shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Uber via email and to Denise via TikTok comment for further information.

