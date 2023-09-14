‘Probably because you tipped her $2’: Customer says Uber Eats driver drank her Wendy’s Strawberry Lemonade, then filled it up with water

The number of food deliveries gone wrong that have made it to TikTok is truly uncountable, with each new wild tale almost certain to differ from the next.

Many customers of apps and services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart have taken to the platform to share stories of delivery runners allegedly stealing part or all of their orders.

One Uber Eats customer, Kisha (@kaotickisha), says her driver, Lizette, stole her strawberry lemonade from her Wendy’s order. The delivery driver allegedly had the gall to not only steal the beverage but also fill up the empty drink container with water and follow through on delivering it.

She says she received her order very quickly but noticed something odd about her beverage.

“I ordered Wendy’s, I didn’t even order that much because a b*tch is broke, but I’m starving and there’s nothing else to f*cking eat,” Kisha says in the video. “I ordered this sh*t from Uber Eats b*tch, and it wasn’t even that long. It got my order at 9:15, I got my order at like 9:28.”

Kisha then lifts up her beverage with a suspicious look on her face.

“I’m looking at this, I’m like, ‘Damn, why it look like that?'” she questions of it’s watery appearance. “First of all, it didn’t come with a f*cking sticker, b*tch, the usual sticker. I order from Wendy’s enough to know … I’m like, this is not the regular color strawberry lemonade, I know what the f*ck I clicked on. I’m looking at the bottom. B*tch, it looked like there was strawberry lemonade in there.”

She ended up calling the store to confirm whether the strawberry lemonade was made differently that day, and the manager of the store said she tried the drink herself and it tasted like it usually does.

Kisha then addresses the delivery driver, saying she should have just kept it instead of giving her a piecemeal cup refilled with water.

“I literally took a sip, opened the straw and I’m like, why is it f*cking water b*tch?” she says. “You literally drunk the drink and put water in here? It wasn’t even that deep. You could have just kept it.”

In a follow-up video, the poster shows herself driving to the Wendy’s location to have her order replaced, as the manager volunteered to make the situation right.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kisha via Instagram direct message, as well as to Uber Eats via email regarding the video.

Several customers suggested the driver might have taken her beverage because Kisha only tipped $2.

“Probably because you tipped her $2,” one commenter wrote. “I would’ve drunk it too suh.”

“I’d drink ur drink if u only tipped $2 too,” another said.

“This wild,” a further user commented. “Maybe she was mad over the tip but she could had declined the order.”

Others commented on the driver needing to get a pin from the customer when they made the delivery, which they suggested might mean the customer has a history of making complaints about orders.

“Lmao. But a PIN number is usually used when customers say they’re not receiving their items,” one commenter wrote.

“They only ask for a pin number if you say you don’t receive your food,” another claimed.

“Nah a pin is because you report to many issues or to many things missing,” a third suggested.