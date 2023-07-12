Viewers defend Uber Eats driver who spent 20 minutes on FaceTime after getting customer’s order

A food industry worker says they caught the moment an Uber Eats driver spent time chatting on their phone after picking up a customer’s order, cautioning viewers not to pass judgment without knowing all of the facts.

In a viral video with over 122,000, TikTok creator Lauren (@laureeennn) showed the worker sitting with the bag of food. The clip was overlaid with a message that read: “This Uber Eats driver just spent 20 mins on FaceTime after receiving the food. This is why our food is always cold.”

In the comments section, many rushed to the driver’s defense. The Daily Dot reached out to Lauren via TikTok comments.

“People can order food through the app and pick it up themselves,” one user argued. “How do you know he’s delivering it?”

“What if, that’s his order… His lunch,” another user commented.

“Unless he ordered on Uber Eats and picked up to not eat it I’m pretty sure it wasn’t??” Lauren responded. “I mean idk could be but I wouldn’t be letting my food get cold.”

“I do Uber Eats and sometimes we have 2 pickups from the same restaurant and we have to wait for the 2nd order because is not ready yet,” one person explained.

However, that did not appear to be the case with this worker.

“I thought that but he left after the [FaceTime] was done tho,” the TikToker responded.

Others acknowledged that the food delivery service can sometimes be hit or miss when it comes to getting food on time.

“Mine is cold because my Doordasher always drops off at least 2 other orders on the way to my house no matter what I tip,” user bb said.

Uber Eats delivery workers have been the subject of online debate in the past. One worker went viral after dispelling the myth that half of the wages made by the app’s drivers go into overhead costs like gas.