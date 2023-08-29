‘Stop letting your boyfriends who cannot pass a background check deliver food’: Woman issues PSA after Uber Eats, DoorDash drivers don’t match driver profiles

The rise of the digital gig economy has allowed businesses like Uber Eats and DoorDash to boom—but it comes at a cost. With drivers eating delivery orders to peeing in people’s backyards, there’s a reason why customers want these workers to be more thoroughly vetted.

While various apps have become more stringent about vetting potential drivers, according to TikTok creator LonglegzK (@llzklifestyle), these vetting procedures don’t go far enough.

In a video, which has amassed 56,900 views, the TikToker describes a “new epidemic” of people letting their boyfriends sign up for DoorDash or Uber Eats under their name.

“And so, if you’re a person who only gives directions to get to your apartment to women, and you open your door to Ebony, but Ebony actually happens to be Steve, that’s not okay!” she explains before adding, “Y’all need to stop letting your boyfriends who cannot pass a background check deliver food for apartments or pick people up for Uber.”

The creator also captions the video by addressing these companies directly: “@Uber @Uber Eats @Lyft @DoorDash care to comment?? And y’all letting this happen… there’s a reason he can’t pass a #backgroundcheck.”

Viewers of the video couldn’t agree more with the TikToker’s sentiments, and several commenters shared stories of how unexpected drivers crossed the line with them.

“One asked for my number through the app,” a user recounted.

“I’ve had this happen too many times,” another added.

“You can report it to Uber that it was not the correct person. Idk what happens after,” someone else suggested.

Recently, a TikTok recounting one woman’s experience of being locked in a car by her Uber driver before he made advances on her went viral, so these safety concerns for customers are far from unfounded.

LonglegzK, Uber, and DoorDash didn’t immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.