‘Imagine you’re someone outside of the car’: Woman’s Uber driver asks to pull over so he can charge his Tesla

While electric vehicles offer numerous benefits over their gasoline counterparts, such as greater efficiency, reduced emissions, and more, that doesn’t mean that owning an EV is a completely stress-free experience.

As noted by multiple internet users, recharging an EV can take a considerable amount of time. For example, while refueling a traditional gasoline vehicle is under five minutes, one woman stated that she waited over an hour for her Tesla to charge enough for her to get home.

Plus, even when one has access to electric vehicle charging stations, things don’t always go as planned. One driver said he had to wait in line for a significant amount of time to recharge his car, while another noted how some charging stations had their cables cut and stolen.

Now, a TIkTok user has sparked a discussion after sharing her own Tesla recharging story.

Uber driver stops to charge his Tesla

In a clip with over 7 million views as of Friday, TikTok user @prettyblackgurl00 shows herself in the backseat of a Tesla. In the front, there’s a man playing what appears to be a racing video game on the car’s large screen.

“Pov your Uber driver says he’ll refund your ride if you let him stop to charge his car & this is how we pass time,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the caption, the TikToker reveals that she didn’t really mind the delay.

“10/10 a time was had,” she writes.

The game in question appears to be a version of Beach Buggy Racing. As explained by The Verge, “It’s an iOS and Android racing game you can play on a phone or tablet, but what makes it special on a Tesla car is its controller: the literal steering wheel of the Model 3.”

In a comment, the TikToker reveals that the driver asked if she wanted to try playing the game, but she was not interested.

In the comments section, users mainly discussed the fact that one can play this video game using a Tesla.

“How about don’t refund it just let me have a turn,” a user joked.

“YOU CAN PLAY MARIO KART WITH TESLAS!??!? I WANT ONE NOW ONLY FOR THAT REASON,” declared another.

“OH MY GODDDD my dad Ubers and when he picks people up from bars and stuff he’ll play the fart noise or let them do karaoke,” stated a third. “That’s why he’s in top 5 for Uber in our town.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Tesla via email and @prettyblackgurl00 via TikTok direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.