‘There’s nothing I can do’: Woman receives $375 worth of Uber Eats gift cards from friends and family. Then Uber blocks her account

A woman’s friends and family sent nearly $400 in Uber Eats gift cards to support her after an emergency C-section and long-term NICU stay. Now, she’s calling out Uber for wrongfully blocking her account for suspicious activity.

In a video with over 140,000 views, Taby Cheng (@tabycheng) says she went into early labor at 26 weeks. Her doctors expect her newborn to require a three- to four-month stay in the NICU following his birth.

“Many friends and family helped us out and sent us Uber gift cards. I added the gift cards right when I received them, which was within a span of a few days,” she explains.

However, Uber quickly blocked her account, sending an email explaining she had been flagged for “fraudulent behavior” likely for quickly adding multiple gift cards.

“There’s no way to get access to them,” she says. “I’ve talked to the online chat service and the person said I was violating the terms of Uber. They pretty much said there’s nothing I can do.”

She slams Uber for “stealing money” from her in a situation where she has to be at the hospital for “10 hours a day.”

“Uber, you suck,” she says.

Viewers react to Uber’s decision

Commenters say they’re infuriated by Uber’s decision to block Cheng’s account with minimal explanation.

“I hate these companies where you cannot get in contact with ANYONE. Automated processes are great for flagging the fraudulent activities, but how has no one actually reviewed your inquiry?” one writes.

“In the clurb, we hate Uber,” another jokes.

“This is insane!!!! Booooo uber,” a third commenter says.

Others say they’ve had similar experiences with Uber’s customer service department.

“I passionately hate uber so much for having to deal with their awful customer service and ended up just having to get the money back through my bank since they hung up/ ended the chat on me,” a viewer says.

“Uber has the WORST customer service! Stole $80 from me and now when I try to use it it says ‘pay $80 before proceeding.’ I have boycotted them,” another writes.

“WORST customer service I have ever encountered,” a third remarks.

“Uber eats is the WORST. I never order from Uber Eats but I received gift cards and they sent my order to the wrong address and basically told me that’s too bad,” a fourth adds.

How did Uber respond?

In a comment on Cheng’s video, Uber responds from its verified account.

“Support Team here – we’re so sorry for this experience. We’ve escalated this matter to our specialized support team, who will look into this further,” the message reads.

Shortly thereafter, Cheng comments that Uber unblocked her account—which she credits to the reception of her TikTok.

“Thank you everyone for all your comments and pushing this post out! Uber finally responded and unblocked my account from all your help,” she writes.

In a follow-up video, Cheng clarifies that Uber left her a voicemail letting her know that they would be unblocking her account after commenting on her video.

“They didn’t apologize, but they did give me access to my account,” she notes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Taby and Uber for further comment.



