‘We had a nice family dinner’: Woman learns the hard way what Twin Peaks servers do on Fridays

A Twin Peaks customer went viral on TikTok after learning the hard way what the servers do on Fridays.

In a clip that amassed 1.7 million views, Kimberly Dully (@lifeasadully12) said, “Did you know that the Twin Peaks restaurant wears lingerie on Fridays? Because we didn’t. We had a nice family dinner.”

She added in the video description that “it was an experience.”

Twin Peaks is a sports bar with a similar business model to Hooters. Along with food, beer, and sports games, the restaurant’s—or, as they are more commonly known, the “breastaurants”—unique selling point is the servers. These are the young women working as servers at the eatery who wear revealing clothes: Ranging from a low-cut plaid top with denim shorts, seasonal outfits, or, as Kimberly pointed out “lingerie nights.”

While some commenters speculated that Kimberly’s husband was definitely aware of Twin Peaks’ unique selling point, others admitted that they made a similar mistake.

“I thought Twin Peaks was a restaurant based on the show,” one commenter said. “And told someone that and they were like ‘No, honey.’”

While another added, “I didn’t know what Twin Peaks was and was excited for a mountain-themed restaurant to open nearby. Whoopsies.”

This isn’t the first time Twin Peaks has gone viral

Kimberly isn’t the only TikToker who got more than she bargained for when she visited Twin Peaks. Jenelle (@jenelleunfolding), a traveling sales rep, said in a TikTok she was attracted to Twin Peaks because it promised “eats, drinks, and scenic views.”

This was followed up with a clip in the restaurant where she asked, “Why didn’t anyone tell me what ‘scenic views’ meant at Twin Peaks? I was the only woman customer in there.”

While it might be fun for the customers, not all “bikini baristas” have such positive experiences. TikToker Sarah (@_sarahe30) documented the lead-up to her quitting her job in an unspecified “breastaurant.” In it, she said, “The company I work for is f–king insane.”

As well as having “insane sales goals,” Sarah claimed that “everyone gets different treatment based on how pretty you are.” These factors, along with poor scheduling, led to her quitting her job without providing two weeks’ notice. She opted for finding alternate employment as a “bikini barista” in another stand.

The Daily Dot reached out to Twin Peaks and the creator for further comment.

