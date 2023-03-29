‘They better give you a raise’: Twin Peaks worker says she tracked down customer who walked out on bill through his girlfriend

In a viral TikTok, a Twin Peaks worker says she found a man who walked out on his tab through his girlfriend’s social media.

TikTok user @kashyybabyy posted the video on March 26. In it, she says that a customer was offering to pay for other guests’ shots and running up his tab when he told her he was going to step out of the restaurant briefly. She explains that Twin Peaks saves a credit card for each guest in case they try to dine and dash, so she didn’t think it would be an issue.

However, when she charged the card after realizing the man wasn’t coming back, it declined. Her manager wrote her up because it was technically a “walkout,” but since she had been working at Twin Peaks for two years with a clean disciplinary history, she would not let the write-up slide.

“I took the name on the card, and I start digging. I found his LinkedIn Page, I found his phone number, and I found his girlfriend on Instagram,” she says. “I message his girlfriend, and I’m like, ‘Hey, your boyfriend walked out on a $100 tab today, and I got written up for it.” She says she also discovered that this customer was previously arrested for doing the same thing.

She says the girlfriend called his behavior “unacceptable” and sent her boyfriend back to the restaurant to pay for the tab, tip her, and apologize.

“Shout out to the girlfriend because that’s a girl’s girl,” she says.

In the comments section, viewers praised the man’s girlfriend for supporting @kashyybabyy instead of getting defensive.

“His girl is an amazing woman. I’ve seen so many that take their man’s side no matter how wrong they are!” one user wrote.

“Wait she’s amazing af for that!” another said.

Others criticized her manager for writing her up in the first place.

“So you were gonna get written up for not playing security?” one viewer wrote.

“Wow, the manager is a manipulator,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted @kashyybabyy via TikTok comment and Twin Peaks via email for further information.