‘TRU FRU UR CANCELLED’: Customer says they found a hair inside their Trü Frü frozen raspberry pack

A Trü Frü customer found an unwanted substance inside of her frozen raspberry chocolate pack: human hair.

Sammy (@catypantspam), the customer, unveiled the shocking discovery in a recent video. In it, she opened a bag of Trü Frü frozen raspberries and took out one of the pieces.

To her horror, she found three raspberries connected by a strand of hair. Sammy showed viewers the hair from a number of angles before tossing the sweets onto the floor in disgust.

“TRU FRU UR CANCELLED,” Sammy wrote in the text overlay.

She doubled down on her disgust in the accompanying video caption, writing, “BUGS NOW HUMAN HAIR.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sammy via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and to Trü Frü by email. As of Tuesday afternoon, her video had over 1.9 million views, with many commenters appalled by the finding.

“I’m so stressed over this,” one viewer said.

“nvm i don’t want to try it,” another said.

Others, meanwhile, shared their own, similar experiences with Trü Frü.

“Literally ate some last night and in the ER because of food poisoning,” one user shared.

“no cause i found a feather in mine the other day,” a second remarked.

“THERE WAS A LIVE LANTERN FLY IN MY BAG,” a third person wrote.

According to The Daily Meal, eating hair isn’t deadly. “Though it’s certainly unsightly, it’s not actually unhealthy—most of the time,” it wrote. “FDA guidelines actually say that finding a few hairs in your food won’t present any real harm, and that, in essence, it’s perfectly fine to keep eating your dish.”

But this isn’t the first time someone discovered something unsavory in a Trü Frü package. Earlier this year, two women discovered live ants inside their raspberries. They unveiled a close-up of the insect-infested fruit, but proceeded to keep eating it.

And Trü Frü isn’t the only brand to come under fire for distributing insect-infected packaged food. One content creator previously uncovered “black specks that look like black pepper” in their sticky rice. It turned out to be bugs. Another TikTok creator, Jenovia, previously found a giant moth in her mostly-eaten Walmart premade salad.