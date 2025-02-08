‘How stupid do they think we are?’: Shopper finds ‘light’ Tropicana orange juice at the store. Then he takes a closer look

A grocery store expert wants shoppers to stop buying “light” orange juice. The reason why seemed very obvious.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok video with over 482,600 views, user Bobby Parrish (@bobbyparrish) called out shoppers who purchase the “light” juice.

“Please explain to me why anybody would buy light orange juice,” he began in the clip.

Then he laid out his argument for avoiding it altogether.

Advertisement

Is light orange juice worth it?

Light orange juice typically contains less sugar and calories. It is touted as a “healthier” juice option.”

Tropicana Light Orange Juice, which was specifically called out by Parrish, has half the sugar and calories.

However, he noted that the reason why makes it just not worth the buy.

Advertisement

“Yeah, of course, it’s gonna have 50% less calories than regular orange juice,” he said. “Because the first darn ingredient is water.”

He argued consumers who purchase the light options are “idiots.”

“We’re paying for watered-down orange juice my friends,” he continued.

He also noted the “light” juice has more additives like natural flavorings and thickeners like gellan gum.

Advertisement

Parrish concluded his video with a piece of advice.

“If you want light orange juice, buy regular and water it down at home yourself,” he said.

In the video’s comments section, some defended the purchase of the “light” juice option.

Advertisement

“Because the ‘light’ orange juice doesn’t give me acid reflux like the regular one does. Not always about the calories,” user K Henriquez commented.

“My mom is a diabetic..she drinks light…should she still get the regular one??” user Laura Furrer said.]

Others agreed that watering down regular juice may be a great option.

“I water down my regular orange juice and it tastes so much better than the light,” user Snow White wrote.

Advertisement

“It’s not weak. It is actually good. Regular Orange juice can be too tart. I do agree to weaken your own juice,” user robinvdh8 commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bobby Parrish and Tropicana by email for comment and more information.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement







