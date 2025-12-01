“A fake moon is diabolical”: Traveler in China says they were “catfished” into vacationing at a theme village

A mom is going viral after saying she was essentially “catfished” by a village in China during a recent family trip.

The TikToker, who posts as @roaming2own and says she’s “traveling the world to save 4 a home,” often shares snippets from her travels across TikTok and YouTube. But in her newest clip, she claims she was misled by the online photos of a village she’d been excited to visit.

“I GOT CATFISHED BY A VILLAGE IN CHINA,” she wrote across the video. She then pulled up the images that convinced her to go in the first place: sweeping green trees, dramatic mountain views, and even dancers appearing in some of the promotional videos she found online.

“It looked so unreal. We changed plans and headed straight there,” @roaming2own says. The reality, though, didn’t match the fantasy. When she arrived, she discovered the destination wasn’t an actual village. It was a “themed village.”

In her words, it’s “Instagram-worthy and beautifully curated,” but “NOT a real village.”

“EVEN THE MOON IS FAKE,” she added in the on-screen text, saying the whole experience felt more manufactured than magical. Her takeaway for viewers doubled as a warning: “Lesson learned: ‘Do your homework, don’t trust Insta.’”

As of Friday, her video had pulled in 653,800 views.

What is a “themed village,” and should I avoid them?

Commenters who watched @roaming2own’s clip quickly noted her destination: Wangxian Valley. But what is a themed village, and are there any downsides to using my vacation time to visit one?

Wangxian Valley is a themed village and scenic spot in Jiangxi, China, famous for its “fairytale” look. Traditional-style houses are built right into the cliffs, giving the area a dramatic, storybook feel. The village was built on a former quarry and has become a popular tourist draw, particularly for its unique architecture and nighttime light displays.

Based on online reviews, the village is designed to feel like an ancient city. Wangxian Valley is inspired by local Gan culture, with architecture, food, and folk traditions reflecting the region. Visitors can explore Yanpu Old Street, which features specialty shops and regional delicacies, or watch daily performances like folk opera, acrobatics, and fire shows.

#travelfamily #wangxianvalley #chinatravel #chinatiktok ♬ original sound – Our Awesome World 🌎 @roaming2own I’ve been accused of not doing my research before visiting a place. This time, the haters were right! 😅 Insta sold me on Wangxian Village – a cliff-side village, with scenery so beautiful it feels like a fairytale. 🌄✨ Turns out it bloody was. Wangxian Valley is not a town, but a tourist destination. 🏞️ Despite my initial disappointment in finding out people didn’t actually live there, the actual place is so beautifully designed, that real or not it is still stunning. 😍 The lighting and attention to detail is super impressive. 💡🎨 Would I go again? ❌ Do I regret going? Also no. ✅ #traveltiktok

Nighttime brings a lighting display that many describe as magical. Hikers can explore trails, and summer visitors can even go rafting, making it a popular spot for photos and social media posts.

Wangxian Valley also has a story behind its fairy-tale look. The name means “Contemplation of the Immortals” and traces back to the Eastern Han dynasty. According to legend, a scholar named Hu Zhao chose to live in seclusion in the nearby mountains and was said to have become immortal after his death. His son would watch the hills from a spot called Wangqing Terrace, which is how the valley gained its spiritual significance.

While it looks real online, it’s a heavily curated “Instagram-worthy” spot. Visitors should know it’s a themed village, built for tourism rather than for experiencing a real local community.

Viewers who watched @roaming2own’s video were quick to suggest other places she could visit if she wanted a more “authentic” experience of China.

“If you want a real town, go to Fenghuang; there are a lot more, but that’s the only one I went to,” one user wrote.

Some pushed back on the idea that @roaming2own was “catfished,” saying it was more a matter of personal preparation.

“Catfished?? You didn’t think people still live in that era, don’t you??” one asked.

“You didn’t get catfished, you didn’t know where you [were] going,” another added. “I was there a few days ago. I did my research about the place before going. It is a beautiful place.”

Another joked about the absurdity of expecting everything to be real.

“Did you get catfished at Disneyland?? I mean, surely you know no royalties or nobles are staying in those castles, right? Right? I mean, surely you know… Jurassic Park doesn’t have real dinosaurs, yes? Yes?”

Others said that even as a themed village, Wangxian Valley is worth seeing.

“I went there. Completely loved it!! Yes, it’s a themed village, but I have never been anywhere like it in my life,” one tourist commented.

“It still looks great,” another wrote.

“I mean, it still looks the same? I don’t see the problem,” added a third.

Some viewers, however, couldn’t get past the “fakery.”

“China is a scam lol,” one wrote.

“A fake moon is crazyyy,” said another.

“A fake moon is diabolical,” a third echoed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @roaming2own via a TikTok comment.

