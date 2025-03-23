‘I’d just get a $10 Walmart ring for that’: Man buys a ‘travel’ ring for his wife. Then she proves why she needed one

Engagement rings aren’t cheap. So when people travel, some choose to leave the real thing at home and wear a cheaper version instead—just in case.

That’s the idea behind a viral TikTok video posted by @objkts.jewelry, which has now been viewed over 48.3 million times.

“To everyone saying ‘why did you get her a travel ring,’… well, my wife just lost it on our vacation,” the text overlay reads.

The video shows a couple lying on a bed as the woman holds up her hand to reveal her bare ring finger. After that, she’s seen scrolling through a website filled with engagement-style rings.

“Now all I need to do is buy her another for $90 instead of $10k,” the caption continues.

Are traveling rings a thing?

It’s unclear whether what was described in the video actually occurred, as the video is an ad posted by a company that sells affordable jewelry.

However, they’re not alone in selling jewelry of this kind.

Plenty of couples leave their pricey jewelry at home when they go on vacation and swap it out for something that looks similar—but costs way less.

A quick look through Reddit shows how common this really is. In one thread, a user said they bought a moissanite and sterling silver version of their original ring to wear while running errands or traveling—and they loved how it looked.

BuzzFeed even rounded up some of the top-rated ones, including a $40 radiant-cut style that people swear looks like the real deal.

And, according to Axios, “stunt double” rings are catching on fast, especially for couples who want to avoid the stress of traveling with expensive jewelry.

Some viewers are already on board

In the comments, several users said they already use travel rings—and not just because of the price.

“I got a travel ring because my actual ring is a family heirloom that’s been on the finger of women in my family for 120 years,” one person shared. “It’s quite literally irreplaceable. It’s not always about the $$$.”

Someone else added, “Got a travel ring for $17. Now my man don’t gotta worry about me and my ADHD-tistic self losing it on the beach.”

Another viewer took a different angle: “I think wedding rings shouldn’t cost thousands of dollars to begin with.”

“I did the same thing for my wife. We called it the stunt double!!” one user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to OBJKTS Jewelry via email for comment.

