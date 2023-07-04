A TikToker is going viral after showing that owning items from luxury brands doesn’t directly correlate to the person being rich.

In the video, Jeankarlo (@jeankarlo) walks into their house with two canvas tote bags that are filled with groceries from popular grocer Trader Joe’s.

They said that the cashier at Trader Joe’s laughed at them for paying for their groceries with a food benefits card despite having a Louis Vuitton wallet. Those retail for $850 and above.

“No way the Trader Joe’s cashier laughed at me for pulling out my EBT card from my LV wallet,” read the text overlay on the video.

While Jeankarlo certainly noted the comment, they don’t seem overly bothered by it. Instead, they show off their outfit to viewers and then mimic how they pulled out their Louis Vuitton wallet from their Coach bag at the register and then fake threw a punch at the cashier who was judging them.

The video has more than 625,000 views and nearly 800 comments.

“I cannot make this up help,” the caption reads.

In the caption, Jeankarlo adds that they qualify for the food assistance program because they’re a broke college graduate. For those unfamiliar, an EBT card is given to people who qualify for certain public assistance programs based on their income, family size, and sometimes age. The card functions like a debit card and can be used at most grocery stores and other participating retailers to purchase eligible food items.

Jeankarlo is a social media personality with more than 45,000 TikTok followers. They regularly post fashion, media, and lifestyle content. According to their LinkedIn profile, Jeankarlo recently earned a psychology degree.

Commenters were largely in support of Jeankarlo’s antics.

“Little do they know I’m a thrift GOD,” one person said, theorizing that its very possible that, like them, Jeankarlo is an avid thrifter who gets luxury items at heavily discounted prices.

“Nah cause fr who said broke ppl can’t have style,” another wrote.

“Ppl need to mind their business,” a commenter said.

Others said that they’ve been in virtually the same situation.

“Me with my cartier wallet and dior bag and ebt card im in grad school ok if they said i qualify i’ll gladly take the governments money,” a viewer shared.

“When i had to use EBT when i was unemployed i felt weird pulling it out of my LV wallet too but my mom gave it to me!!!” another said.

