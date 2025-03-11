‘I got all this in a Toyota Avalon’: Expert says you should buy a used Lexus for $15,000 over a Toyota. Then he says why

When it comes to Toyota versus Lexus, it seems like a no-brainer that the non-luxury Toyota line would be the better bargain, right?

Not according to one automotive vlogger. Thomas (@carsrme), who regularly shares his car wisdom on social media, says you’d be better off investing in all the bells and whistles that come from Toyota’s high-end Lexus brand.

Thomas states his claims in a recent video posted to his TikTok account. But not all of his viewers are buying the argument.

The video went up on Saturday. It currently has over 132,100 views.

Toyota versus Lexus

“You understand if you buy a used Lexus you’re basically paying the same price as a used Toyota and you’re getting all this,” Thomas claims as he pans his camera around the Lexus’ luxurious interior.

“You’re not getting a red interior in a Toyota,” he claims. “You’re not getting heated and cooled seats.”

He then films the car’s ID plate, stating “This is almost a ten-year old Lexus. Show me a Toyota that’s ten years old that has all these features and looks this good.”

He claims that you can get a used 2015 Lexus IS 300 for around $15,000.

“Which is a bargain because if you look up a ten-year-old [Toyota] Camry with these same options, or, like, an Avalon, you’re going to be seeing the same amount of money.”

He states that Toyota owners have a reputation for thriftiness whereas Lexus has luxury appeal. He also points out that with Lexus you get the perks of a high-end luxury vehicle while still getting the reliability of [manufacturer] Toyota.

“That’s why you buy a Lexus.”

Lexus versus Toyota—what’s the difference?

While Lexus is certainly a highly respected make, it should be pointed out that sometimes personal taste has more to do with customer satisfaction. Some people will prefer Toyota over Lexus and vice-versa.

There are some notable differences between the two lines—and many similarities.

Top Speed points out that Lexuses “have more sound insulation. This means that the car will be much quieter when going down the road.” It also notes that Lexuses tend to be cheaper to repair as they share many parts in common with Toyota.

In August of 2024, Consumer Reports listed both brands at the top of its list of reliable car brands, according to CBS News.

“Our data consistently shows over time that cars from those brands are reliable when new and they continue to be reliable as they age,” said Steven Elek, senior automotive data analyst at Consumer Reports.

Comparing the two lines, Cinch stated, “In reality, these cars are more similar than they are different, and your decision will mostly come down to which style you prefer the most, with budget also playing an important role.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota and Lexus via email for a statement.

Viewers don’t buy it

Most viewers weren’t sold on Thomas’ theory, especially Toyota drivers.

“I got all this in a Toyota Avalon,” one commented.

“Hate to rain on your parade but Toyotas have these options available as well. Can buy a used Toyota for cheaper than the new Toyota and used Lexus and still get all those features available to option,” Jorge Medel (@jorgeimedel) wrote.

“Lexus takes premium gas + more expensive parts/maintenance,” another viewer added.

However, some viewers defended Lexus over Toyota.

“Older luxury cars are the best. Owned by older folk who baby them. Then when sold said older folk don’t understand current market value and sell for way undervalue,” wrote one.

Another viewer stated, “I bought a used Lexus nx for my kid, it was cheaper than the used Rav 4 same model years.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Thomas via TikTok direct message and comment for further statement.

