‘I fixed so many cars with this problem’: Mechanic shows what a Toyota with a timing chain problem sounds like. It’s more common than you think

A mechanic posted a viral TikTok showing the sound a Toyota makes with a timing chain problem. Viewers say this can be a simple fix.

The user @rizzfixx7 has reached over 4,000 likes and includes an on-screen caption that reads, “Timing chain noise.”

@rizzfixx7’s 6-second clip is a recording of the engine of what appears to be a Toyota Harrier. A user in the comment section recognized the engine set-up and commented identifying, “Toyota harrier.”

In the first second, viewers hear the engine rev and start, followed by a low-rumbling noise throughout the rest of the video.

Is this what a timing chain problem sounds like?

A few viewers are divided in the comment section of @rizfixx7’s video. One user said that the problem is not the timing chain, but that you should, “Check camshaft gear.”

However, another user disagreed. They wrote, “If it’s timing chain when you rev the noise should be louder.” They added, “If it’s a camshaft or vvti solenoid, when you rev there is no chain noise.”

According to Austin Automotive Specialists, a bad timing chain occurs when “the engine misfires.” Once a timing chain has stretched, “the chain may skip a gear and lose the necessary coordination leading to an engine misfire,” the article states.

The article also adds that the first symptom of a bad timing chain is a low rattling sound. “A lax timing chain, or worse, a broken timing chain with loose parts within the engine, will produce a rattling sound when your car is idling,” the article reads. “This rattling sound is typically most prominent while the engine heats up and disappears after some time.”

Can you prevent this issue?

To prevent your timing chain from wearing out quickly, they suggest frequently checking your car’s oil for metal shavings. “As a timing chain wears out, it disintegrates and some of the metal shavings may land in the oil pan of your car,” the site explains. “When the oil and oil filter are changed, these small metal pieces are observed and indicate a problem with your car’s motor. A mechanic should investigate the source of the metal shavings as it may well be the timing chain.”

A broken camshaft gear sounds more like a “loud ticking or tapping noise,” rather than a low rattle, CarParts states.

