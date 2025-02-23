‘Did you forget to pay your subscription?’: Man tries to remote start a Toyota outside the dealership showroom. It doesn’t go great

For anyone that has lived in harsh winter conditions, you know the pain of getting into a freezing car. Sitting in the car while waiting for the car to heat can feel like an eternity. You patiently wait for the windshield to unfreeze while you dream of warm summer days.

Luckily for us, car manufacturers have implemented the remote start feature with newer car models to avoid this situation altogether. With this new technology, drivers are able to pre-start their car and get everything all nice and warm before entering.

Which brings up this video with a Toyota car salesman in Lafayette, Indiana, showcasing the Toyota remote start and the struggle is real.

In a TikTok with over 5.9M views, Adam (@askforadam) reveals how the Toyota remote start option from the key fob have a difficult time starting up.

What’s up with Toyota’s remote start?

In his TikTok, Adam playfully demonstrates how unsuccessful the Toyota remote start is with the key fob. “Today is a perfect day for a remote start,” he begins the video only to show how the remote start fails to work inside the dealership building.

He then leaves the building to step outside into the blistering cold with still no success. While bearing the cold snowy conditions, Adam continues to try to activate the remote start with the key fob with no luck.

In a final effort, Adam stands right next to the Toyota’s headlights and tries to start the car again which doesn’t happen.

When the key fob remote start isn’t working, Toyota drivers can use the Toyota app to unlock this feature. However, many drivers on Reddit’s r/ToyotaTacoma have also complained about the lack of consistency with the app as well.

Considering both options fail frequently, what’s the issue?

A few reasons why your remote start isn’t working

Key fob battery is low Poor cellular connection for Toyota app Unlocked doors and partial opening of hood or trunk Active security alarm Renew Toyota app subscription

“Did you forget to pay your subscription?” one TikTok commenter replied.

While the first year of the Toyota app remote start is free, a subscription is required afterwards. The subscription is $12 a month totaling up to $144 annually. Now, that’s a good chunk of change for a service that works inconsistently.

Many Toyota drivers on ToyotaNation have expressed frustration with how both the key fob and mobile app struggle to remote start.

What to do if your Toyota remote start isn’t working?

According to Toyota, these are the standard troubleshooting procedures to get your vehicle eligible for the remote start.

Check key fob battery and replace if the battery is low Verify all doors are locked and close hood and truck The vehicle is parked. The “low fuel” light is not on. The vehicle must have been driven within the last 7 days. The vehicle must be in an open area with a good network signal (e.g. not in underground parking). The brake pedal is not depressed.

In addition to making sure your vehicle is ready for the remote start, here are some other troubleshooting procedures with the Toyota app.

Ensure strong cellular signal connection when using the Toyota app Update Toyota app Review subscription status

What did the viewers think about this?

“Toyota’s remote start is pointless as soon as you unlock it it shuts off,” one shared.

“I’m a huge Toyota fan, but their infotainment and remote start is the WORST in the game,” a second user added.

“And then you finally get it and it shuts off as soon as you open the door and let all the cold air in,” another user said.

“My Chevy’s remote start goes through cinder block,” one user flexed

This TikTok has more than 5.4M views with over 296.6K likes.

The Daily Dot has contacted Bob Rohrman Toyota dealership over email and Instagram messenger. We also contacted Toyota through online contact form.

