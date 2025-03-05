‘Mine has been in my guest closet for like 2 years’: Expert says Toyota RAV4s have a secret storage compartment for the privacy cover. Then he pops it open

A car enthusiast revealed the secret storage compartment that every Toyota RAV4 owner should know. And it concerns the privacy cover.

TikTok user Andre (@andredrives) posted a video with his tip on Dec. 12. It has since amassed 624,700 views. He stands at the back of his Toyota RAV4 with the privacy cover resting on the bumper.

“Guys, once you have that privacy cover removed, you don’t have to leave it at home,” he says. “You can actually store it underneath.”

Andre then proceeds to lift up the all-weather cover and get into the storage underneath. He then takes the side panels off and shows a privacy cover-shaped compartment. He snaps the privacy cover into place, replaces the side panels, and covers everything back up with the all-weather cover.

“And there you have it,” Andre says. “It is stored, and it is safe. So whenever you need it, it is there.”

What is the privacy cover?

Toyota refers to this accessory as a cargo cover, and it is used to hide the contents of the trunk from public view. Not only is it great for privacy reasons, but it can also prevent the sun from damaging your belongings. As Toyota notes, it is quite easy to take it out if you need to make room for bulky items.

Of course, anybody who’s ever taken anything out of their car knows that there’s at least some chance it’ll never be seen again. And this sucker costs $115 to replace. So, it makes sense that Toyota would put a compartment in the RAV4 where the screen can go when it’s not in use.

RAV4 owners chime in

In the comments, many users expressed shock at this secret. Some said they’ve owned a RAV4 for years and are just hearing this for the first time. Other users aren’t even RAV4 owners, but they were intrigued by the mystery compartment.

“Mine has been in my guest closet for like 2 years,” wrote one user.

“I’ve had my RAV4 for four years and am JUST NOW learning this???” wrote a second user.

One user recommended more car owners review the owner’s manual. “If only every car came with a whole book in the glove compartment that tells you all these nifty little things for your specific vehicle,” they wrote.

Someone else said, “Do I own a RAV4? No. Did I watch the whole video three times? Yes, of course I did.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Andre via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Toyota via online contact form for comment.

