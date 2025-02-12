‘My husband’s car feels so much cleaner’: Woman buys Toyota RAV4. Then she regrets not going with this feature on her partner’s Acura

A woman experienced a case of buyer’s remorse after purchasing a Toyota RAV4 but forgoing the leather interior. In her opinion, that’s what makes her husband’s car look a bit fancier.

TikTok user Mariah (@mariahcher) posted a video that details her regret on Feb. 10. It has since amassed more than 350,000 views. In the video, Mariah shows off the inside of her Toyota RAV4. In the text overlay, she wrote, “I love my RAV4, but I should’ve got leather seats. My husband’s car feels so much cleaner with them.”

To explain further, she added, “It’s like carpet vs hardwood flooring.”

Toyota RAV4 driver regrets cloth seats

In the comments section, many viewers said they can relate to Mariah’s experience with cloth interiors.

“Once you go leather, you never go back to cloth,” wrote one user.

A second user agreed, “I will always get leather seats because fabric is so hard to clean.”

A third user stated, “I will never go back to fabric.”

Another user offered a suggestion for upgrading Mariah’s current RAV4. “You can get some nice leather seat covers or look into Katzkin leather!” Katzkin is a company that manufactures custom leather seat covers.

Why do some people prefer cloth seats over leather?

However, not every user is fond of leather seats. Some users said they prefer cloth for aesthetic or comfort reasons.

One user said, “I strongly prefer cloth seats because they don’t crack or rip or wrinkle.”

A second user said, “Cloth seats are so much better. Harder to clean, but I’d take that over leather seats making my car 10x hotter in the summer.”

Of course, this is a topic covered on Reddit. In a post to r/ChangeMyView from 10 years ago, a user made many of the arguments against leather seats as the comments section of the TikTok video. The Redditor’s complaints include leather being hotter than cloth and wearing out after a few years.

One user countered, “Leather lasts longer. They’ll eventually crack and rip, but long after cloth seats do. Leather seats don’t take in smells like cloth seats do. You may be underestimating the ease of cleaning. It’s night and day.”

According to Longo Toyota, it might just be a case of situation and personal preference. Some car buyers might be more preoccupied with the look of their interior, while others are more concerned with price. Additionally, someone who lives in a cold climate might be less concerned with hot leather seats in the summer than someone who lives in the desert. It’s just whatever works for you and your family at the end of the day.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mariah via TikTok comment for comment. We also reached out to Toyota via email for comment.

