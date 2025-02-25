‘Something else supposed to be there?’: Woman buys new Toyota RAV4. Then she sees strange console feature. What’s its purpose?

The RAV4 is one of Toyota’s best-selling SUVs, praised for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and cargo space.

Featured Video

But like any vehicle, it’s not without quirks.

A TikTok creator recently went viral when she questioned Toyota’s design choices after discovering a tiny storage space in her RAV4 that, to her, seemed almost useless.

In a now-viral video, Alicia (@scallopmoon_) sits in the driver’s seat of her new RAV4, trying to figure out what, if anything, fits inside the small compartment next to the gear shift.

Advertisement

Will anything fit?

Alicia tests a few everyday items—her key fob and a bottle of hand sanitizer—but nothing sits properly in the narrow space.

Eventually, she gives up and places a small seashell inside, which, to her amusement, actually fits. She gives a thumbs up, seemingly declaring the shell the winner.

“Ummmm,” she captioned the video, summing up her confusion.

Advertisement

What is this compartment actually for?

The small slot in the RAV4 is one of several storage nooks Toyota includes in its models.

According to an official Toyota auto parts listing, the holder “serves as a specialized compartment for safekeeping coins or small items.”

However, as Alicia’s video shows, it’s not the most functional space for modern car essentials like a key fob, leaving some drivers wondering what Toyota had in mind.

Advertisement

Some owners have also taken to online forums to debate its practicality, with some calling it useless and others finding creative ways to make it work.

In the comments section, viewers got creative with suggestions about what Alicia could use the space for.

Advertisement

“Some sauce for the nuggets,” suggested one viewer.

“My mom uses it for her pop socket on her phone,” said another.

Many others suggested she flip the key fob around so that it fits. But according to Alicia, that’s not an option.

“Yall keep saying flip the keys around and you would THINK that would fit… it doesn’t I’ll show you tomorrow!” the creator wrote in the comments.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota via email and to Alicia via Instagram direct message for comments.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.