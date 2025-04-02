‘I just got a used 2020 Corolla and mine does the same thing’: Woman shows what happens to her Toyota when it rains. Then she shows how to drain your car

When it comes to car maintenance, most people have the basics down and attend to them with decent regularity.

Featured Video

Oil changes, swapping out cabin and engine air filters, and addressing any lights that illuminate the dashboard are all pretty straightforward. Most can be done at home, with mechanics at the ready in local auto shops to take care of maintenance needs that cannot be DIYed.

Draining water out of your car door might be one of the last things on your list—if it’s even there at all.

Unexpected maintenance

One Toyota owner has taken to social media to commiserate with viewers about one odd struggle of ownership: She has to take time to drain the water out of her vehicle’s doors after it rains.

Advertisement

The 27-second video posted to TikTok by user Kate (@lifewithkate__) shows her process for draining rainwater out of her car door, starting with removing the drain plugs.

The video includes a text overlay stating that this happens every time that it rains.

“Does anyone else’s Toyota do this??” the poster captioned her video. “I can’t be the only one.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kate via TikTok comment regarding the video.

Advertisement

‘I’ve had 3 Toyotas & never had to do that.’

Some viewers shared that they also owned Toyota vehicles and suggested that it might differ from model to model. Where one owner did have to drain their doors, another did not.

“Omg I just got a used 2020 Corolla and mine does the same thing,” one commenter wrote. “I thought it was only me.”

“Whaaaaat girl,” another said. “I’ve had 3 Toyotas & never had to do that.”

Advertisement

Why do cars have drain holes?

Cars actually have various draining points to prevent water from collecting and having nowhere to go.

Water can easily get past window seals when it rains or after something like a car wash. Drains in car doors allow this water to slip through, most of the time without issue.

Can car door drains get clogged?

Leaves, gravel, and road debris often find their way into the drains of car doors, and can prevent water from naturally draining.

Advertisement

If water is unable to efficiently drain from a car door, it can lead to mold and mildew build up, and cause the metal in the door to rust.

To unclog a car door drainage hole, using a small pointy object—a paperclip, wire, bobby pin, whatever is on hand and small enough to fit in the hole—or a pressurized hose can help dislodge anything blocking the hole.

Do cars have other drainage holes?

Actually, yes. Most cars have some additional draining to prevent water from entering the cabin.

Advertisement

Typically, these are found in the bed or trunk of a car, SUV, or truck. Off-road vehicles might also include floor drains that can be used to wash out mud.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.