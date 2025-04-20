‘You can go to Walmart and get cheaper’: Woman buys 2025 Toyota Camry with 2-year warranty. Then she hits 10K miles

A Toyota Camry driver says she was shocked by the price of a repair not covered under her two-year warranty.

In a video with over 253,000 views, TikToker Queen Tay (@queentayshops) reveals that she woke up to find one of her tires with a gash in it. Tay has previously gone viral for showcasing the realistic cost of owning a 2025 Toyota Camry, which she paid for in full in November.

But when she took the car to the dealership, she was shocked to learn that replacing the tire would cost $400.

“I was like, ‘No, it’s not.’ And they were like, ‘Yes, it is,’” she says.

Worse yet, by the time she realized a shop down the street could replace her tires for cheaper, the dealership had already finished the repair.

Despite her tire troubles, Tay says she “still loves” her Toyota Camry.

How much should Toyota Camry tires cost?

In the comments, other car owners advise Tay on where to find cheaper tires in case she discovers a gash in one again. Many point out that tires from the dealership tend to be more expensive.

“Girl, next time, pls find someone local and not a dealer. My bf does tires in Hoschton, and it’s $25 mount and $10 balance, and the cost of the tire. No way should it be $400,” one says.

“Go to Mr. Tire!! I would put cheap ($400) for four tires & labor, got $75 insurance on the tires, and never paid full price again, and patches were free. Plus, they said these will last 20k miles, I got 45k,” another suggests.

“Go to Sam’s or Costco, they’ll get you for $150 each,” a third writes.

“I was about to tell you it should not be 400 dollars ever when I got a set of new off-roading Jeep tires, top of the line, they quoted me $1000, and I got them for 660 elsewhere,” a fourth adds.

Do car warranties cover tires?

Some tell her to look into a tire warranty, which will cover the cost of a new tire if it is damaged within a certain mileage.

“When you buy tires they you can get an additional warranty for the tires. If they need to be replaced or patched, it’s covered. When you buy a car, they also try to add a tire warranty to the car,” one suggests.

“2 years/25k is Toyota Care, which just covers basic maintenance. Road Hazard is what covers tires against nails, gashes (besides from a curb). You should buy that,” another says.

“Go to Belle Tire, and then you can get tire insurance for like $100 on all four tires and get them replaced! (That’s only if you get your tires from there) future reference:),” a third adds.

Why did the Toyota Camry owner pay over $2,500?

In a follow-up video, Tay shares a shocking update. Shortly after leaving the dealership, her new tire started making a humming noise. She says she called the dealership, which told her to come back.

She says the next day, the dealership discovered that her wheel was bent, which would cost an additional $800 to repair.

“I looked up other places. It was not much cheaper, guys,” she says. “Nobody had the parts to get it back to me the next day.”

Tay says she decided to pay the $800 to fix her wheel. However, as the dealership repaired the wheel, she says they discovered additional damage that may require more expensive repairs.

She says she initially suspected that another car had hit her Toyota Camry while it was parked, causing the damage. However, after reviewing her dash cam footage, she believes she hit a pothole. The total damage costs $2,500.

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota and Tay for further comment.



