‘1000 for a Camry is crazyyyyy’: Woman with ‘excellent credit’ goes to buy Toyota Camry. Then the dealership gives her the quote

A woman claimed that her local dealership quoted her an exorbitant price for a Toyota Camry.

Featured Video

Florish (@n3rdriot) says she wanted to trade in her Audi for a Camry. However, she was shocked to hear the price for a trade-in.

“Why are cars so damn expensive???” she questioned in the text overlay of her clip.

She added, “What the [expletive] is going on with dealerships and these [expletive] prices?”

Advertisement

Florish insists, too, that her credit wasn’t the issue. She says in the clip that she has “excellent credit.”

Her video calling out dealerships and cars for being too expensive nowadays had amassed more than 402,000 views.

Woman quoted more than $1,000 for a Camry

In her video, Florish claims she was “just quoted” $1,000 per month to lease a Camry.

Advertisement

The content creator only had one word to describe the price: “Wild.”

When one commenter criticized her for not sharing the full story behind why she was quoted so much, Florish posted a follow-up video. In it, she insists that she has “top-tier credit.”

She says the dealership quoted her $1,000 per month—even with a trade-in—if she didn’t put any additional money down. She says she was also told she could put $10,000 down. This would bring her monthly payments down to $600 per month, she says.

Still, Florish says she thinks that price was too high for a Camry.

Advertisement

Camry’s usually aren’t that expensive

While Florish says she shared all the relevant details of her car-buying experience, it’s unclear why she was quoted so much.

On Toyota’s website, it boasts that many of its 2025 models are available for less than $500 per month. This amount, of course, is predicated on the fact that drivers intend to put a certain amount down at the time of signing.

For instance, Toyota says that a 2025 Camry LE can cost customers as low as $350 per month if they pay $4,000 at signing.

Advertisement

Credit might not matter

According to at least one worker in auto sales, your credit score might not matter when it comes to how much you’re quoted for a new whip. In a recent video, another content creator says that what really matters is how much you put down upfront. And whether you’re willing to pay in cash.

Commenters affirmed this in the comments section. In fact, one says they put $1,500 down with a 685 credit score and now pay less than $500 per month for a Nissan Sentra.

Advertisement

Viewers say the Camry cost is too expensive

In the comments section of Florish’s video, many viewers shared her view that she was quoted too much for a Camry.

“1000 for a Camry is crazyyyyy,” one user said.

“That’s nuts for a Camry,” another added. “You’re, like, a hundred bucks away from leasing a Mercedes Benz S Class.”

Advertisement

“$1,000 is crazy for a Camry,” a third viewer wrote. “Not even midsize SUV, not even [an] SUV.”

Others, however, said that buyers control the market and encouraged others to stop spending their money at car dealerships.

“I bought a used Lexus cash because those dealerships are on something,” one woman commented.

“As long as people keep buying from them, they’ll stay that high,” another wrote. “When will everyone realize we control the market,” a third user asked. “We have to stop buying before it will get better. … We have the power.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Florish via TikTok comment and to Toyota through email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.