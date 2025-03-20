This shopper noticed something was off with her bag of Totino’s Pizza. She’s not the only one to notice it.

Totino’s Pizza is highly nostalgic. The mini frozen pizzas were highly coveted by kids wanting a tasty snack or who wanted to impress their friends who came over after school or for sleepovers.

But the pizza so many people grew up on seems to have had a major change, and this consumer is wondering why.

What happened to Totino’s Pizza?

In a viral video with more than 400,000 views, content creator Kaylin (@kaylinhw on TikTok) shares something she had just noticed.

“Didn’t these Totino’s Pizzas used to be circles? They used to be circles,” Kaylin affirms in the clip.

The TikToker shows the plastic bag the pizzas now come in that shows an image of a square or rectangular pizza. But Kaylin remembers that when she was growing up, they were circular.

“I tried to tell my husband that, he’s like, ‘No, they were always rectangular square,’” Kaylin says.

“No, they were not. They were circles,” Kaylin says.

Kaylin vividly remembers that the salty snack was in a different shape back in the day. While she still loves them now, and they were her top pregnancy cravings, she can’t quite pinpoint when the change happened.

“Real ones remember. Do y’all remember?” Kaylin asks her viewers.

What is the Mandela Effect?

The Mandela Effect is when a large group of people collectively misremember something, like the spelling of a name or the objects in an image.

The term was coined by paranormal researcher Fiona Broome in 2009 after multiple people reported that they recalled former South African President Nelson Mandela died in prison in the 1980s, CNN reported. Yet, in reality, he was released in 1990 and went on to lead South Africa until his death in 2013.

Examples of things many people think are true, but aren’t include:

The Fruit of the Loom logo having a cornucopia, it doesn’t

Pikachu having a black stripe on his tail, he doesn’t

The evil witch in Snow White saying “Mirror, mirror on the wall” when it was actually “Magic mirror on the wall”

The Berenstein Bears. It’s actually spelled as The Berenstain Bears

Jiffy Peanut Butter is actually Jif Peanut Butter

“Very often when we’re processing information, we see things as we think they are, rather than they actually are. Attention is a very interesting phenomenon,” said Dagnall, who is a reader in applied cognitive psychology,” Neil Dagnall, a cognitive and parapsychological researcher at Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom, told CNN.

“With the Mandela Effect, people are often remembering things the way they think they should be rather than they actually are — because we just process things very quickly in everyday life.”

‘And came in a box.’

“Yep and came in a box,” the top comment read.

“They were circle, in a box and they were 98cents, now they are 2-5$. Crazy,” a person agreed.

“Always rectangle… your thinking of another brand,” and “maybe ur thinking of bagel bites?” others countered.

“They also tasted better when they were circle idc how crazy that sounds,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaylin for comment via email and TikTok direct message and to Totino’s via email.

