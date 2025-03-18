‘Like golf balls’: Woman shares drink with friend. Then she has to get her tonsils removed

If you often share drinks with friends at the bar, you might want to rethink that practice, says TikToker Bree. Bree learned the hard way that all it takes is one sip from the wrong drink to catch a painful illness.

“I don’t know who need[s] to hear this, especially new college students who are itching to get their hands on some alcohol, don’t share drinks,” TikTok user Bree (@breezwrld_) warns at the beginning of her video. “If someone tells you that they are sick, do not share a drink with them.”

How sharing a drink landed her in surgery

“I was literally at a party, and this guy that I knew, I didn’t know him that well but I knew him, and I had seen him at other parties, and we were cool,” she recalls. “I asked for some of his drink because I was drinking, and I wanted to keep drinking.”

“At the time, I couldn’t buy anything because, you can guess why,” she says, hinting that she was underage at the time.

Despite the man’s warning that he was sick, she says she still took a sip. “A few days later, I started feeling, like, a little, ahem, with my throat,” Bree says, clearing her throat for emphasis.

“He had told me that he was sick, and I told him that I didn’t care,” she continues. ”Y’all, this man gave me tonsillitis. I could not get rid of it for the life of me. My tonsils swelled up like golf balls.”

As a result, the content creator had to undergo surgery. “I think I went to the hospital twice, and I ended up having to get them removed,” she shares. “No social activities for months. I couldn’t eat solid foods for a long time. And y’all, the gag is, my parents made me pay for the surgery.”

What is tonsillitis, and how much does it cost?

In a nutshell, per Cleveland Clinic, tonsillitis is the inflammation of the tonsils. It can occur after kissing, sharing utensils, and breathing the same air as a sick person. While tonsillitis itself is reportedly not contagious, it can be caused through contact with contagious illnesses, like the flu or a cold. Some signs of tonsillitis include fever, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, and difficulty swallowing. The pain ranges from mild scratchiness to sharpness at the back of the throat. Normally, the infection disappears within a week or two. However, if it lasts longer, it is considered chronic, and surgery is often required remove the tonsils.

While the cost of tonsillectomy—the surgery to remove one’s tonsils—varies depending on location and insurance, the out-of-pocket cost is around $2,000 to $5,000, per Amino.

The Daily Dot reached out to @breezwrld_ via TikTok comment and direct message. The video has racked up 312,000 views.

Viewers say tonsillitis is very painful

Those who had tonsillitis can relate to how painful it can be.

“Tonsillitis is literal HELL,” one viewer wrote.

“Tonsillitis hurts soooo bad,” another concurred.

Furthermore, others shared their experiences with getting sick after sharing beverages.

“I drank after my dad and cousin when I was 14 and got mono. Never drank after anyone again,” one user revealed.

“I shared a drink with some random girl at the club that hung out with my friend group for the night, ended up getting glandular fever the next week,” a second commented. “I have never shared drinks with anyone ever again.”

Other diseases that can spread through sharing drinks

Both bacterial and viral infections can spread through drink-sharing. These infections include strep throat, a cold, mumps, mono, rotavirus, and herpes. Although contracting herpes through drink-sharing is rare. The transfer of infected salvia can also harm oral health, causing gum disease, tooth decay, and cavities.

