Expert says traditional toilet paper is one of the ‘most dangerous’ things we use. Then he shares what to use instead

From cooking oil to dishwashers, Dr. Daniel Pompa (@drpompawellness) has a strong track record of warning people about the secret dangers of everyday products. His latest target? Toilet paper. In a now-viral clip, which has amassed 590,200 views, Pompa began by saying that toilet paper is “one of the most toxic things that goes right into our bloodstream.”

He then broke down three reasons why toilet paper is supposedly bad for you. The first reason is that, according to him, toilet paper contains chlorine, which he describes as “poison.” He then goes on to claim that toilet paper is dangerous because it can cause a chemical reaction that produces an “extremely toxic” substance called dioxins.

“And there’s one more problem in that process,” he said. “To make this paper stronger when it gets wet, they use formaldehyde. You know how toxic that is. Those three toxins alone make this one of the most dangerous darn things we use.”

Luckily, he posits a solution to this. Chlorine-free toilet paper, which he claims “feels the same” while keeping you a lot safer.

Is he right?

It’s true that toilet paper contains an abundance of forever chemicals. A 2023 study by the University of Florida tested both new toilet paper and toilet paper that had been in sewage. According to Time, they ended up finding a type of PFAs known as 6:2 diPAP, which, according to a 2022 study, can cause testicular issues in men.

“Our results suggest that toilet paper should be considered as a potentially major source of PFAS entering wastewater systems,” the researchers concluded.

Commenters had a range of opinions on Pompa’s video. “Almost everything in this world is poisonous,” one wrote. Another echoed, “Everything we use is toxic, it’s so sad.” While a third added, “Why do we have an FDA? Why are these companies allowed to poison us? Our government is garbage.”

However, other viewers were less convinced by Pompa’s claims. “I bet if you wait long enough, he’ll say that breathing air is poisonous too,” one commenter said. While a second joked, “Dude is out here trying to crash the market. Should make a video and say ‘absolutely everything is toxic, don’t use anything.’”

Pompa didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

